Mason City Fire Department burn training

Preparing for the worst

For the worst.

Mason city fire crews are training this week and that includes doing some burning.

They're sharpening their fire fighting acumen so they'll be ready for the real thing.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens got the chance to see the training up close.

Crews went through a series of scenarios that could be encountered in a real emergency.

Assistant deputy chief of training randy elsbernd says fire calls have remained low ?

"* which is typical during the heat of summer.

Still, ems calls have been on the increase.

"i think everybody was scared and they locked down the state, everybody was scared to go out.

That has been totally turned around with the warmer weather, everybody wants to be out now, and now we're seeing that community transmission again.

Our call volume unfortunately went up this month with a record number of calls."

Elsbernd estimates last year ?

"* the department averaged 16 calls per day ?

The training will continue through this week.