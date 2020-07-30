Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Mail-In Voting
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:51s - Published
Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Mail-In Voting

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Mail-In Voting

CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Gov. Ron Desantis Says It’s ‘A Phony Narrative’ He’s ‘Tethered’ To Trump When It Comes To Handling Of COVID-19 Crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down with CBS4’s Jim DeFede for his first one-on-one interview since the...
cbs4.com - Published

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says State In “Good Spot” For Election

Governor Ron DeSantis has backed the efforts of the state’s elections chief and county elections...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Florida’s sheriffs hold 3-day conference, 5 attendees test positive for COVID-19

At least five people who attended a three-day conference for Florida sheriffs last week have now tested positive for coronavirus, the I-Team has uncovered.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:30Published
Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses State's Unemployment System [Video]

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses State's Unemployment System

CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:16Published
Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis On Being 'Tethered' To The Trump Administration [Video]

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis On Being 'Tethered' To The Trump Administration

CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 07:14Published