The Great American Outdoors Act is now law

National Parks poised for a major cleanup after landmark law gets signed.

SUMMER YOU'RETHINKING ABOUT ANOUTDOOR VACATION..PERHAPS EVEN AROAD TRIP TO ANATIONAL PARK.WELL TONIGHTNATIONAL PARKS GOTA HUGE BOOST WITH ABILL SIGNED INTO LAWTHAT IS CONSIDEREDA ONCE IN AGENERATION EFFORTTO PROTECT OURENVIRONMENT..

FROMWASHINGTON HERE'SOUR JOE ST.

GEORGE.SOMETHING STRANGEHAPPENED INWASHINGTON TODAY,DEMOCRATS ANDHAPPENED INWASHINGTON TODAY,DEMOCRATS ANDREPUBLICANSACTUALLY CAMETOGETHER TO PASS ALAW.PRESIDENT TRUMPSIGNING THE GREATAMERICANOUTDOORS ACTTODAY.WHAT'S IT DO?

ITSENDS $9 BILLIONOVER THE NEXT FIVEYEARS TO NATIONALPARKS.THAT'S CRUCIALBECAUSE EVENTHOUGH VISITORS TONATIONAL PARKSHAVE INCREASED 50PERCENT SINCE ,FUNDING HASN'T KEPTUP.CURRENTLY, THERE ISA $12 BILLIONMAINTENANCEBACKLOG.

INCOLORADO, IT MEANSROCKY MOUNTAINNATIONAL PARK WILLGET IMPROVEDSEWAGE SYSTEMS.IN MONTANA, GLACIERNATIONAL PARK WILLUPGRADE THEIRCAMP GROUNDS.IN ARIZONA, THEGRAND CANYON WILLGET DRINKING WATERPIPELINES FIXED.IN FLORIDA, IN THEEVERGLADES, STORMDAMAGED BUILDINGSCAN BE REPAIREDIN VIRGINIA, ATSHENANDOAHNATIONAL PARK, 100-YEAR-OLD TRAILHEADS WILL BEUPDATED WITHBETTER PARKINGLOTS AND EASIERENTRANCES.EVERY STATE IN THECOUNTRY WILLBENEFIT IN SOME WAYFROM THIS NEW LAWWHICH ALSO FULLYFUNDS THE LAND ANDWATERCONSERVATION FUND,THAT MONEY COMESFROM REVENUESGENERATED FROM OILAND GAS DRILLINGAROUND THE U-S.IN WASHINGTON I'MJOE ST.

