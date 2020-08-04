Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Bye dumpsters!' Intense flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias in Allentown, Pennsylvania leads to disappearing dumpsters
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published
'Bye dumpsters!' Intense flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias in Allentown, Pennsylvania leads to disappearing dumpsters

'Bye dumpsters!' Intense flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias in Allentown, Pennsylvania leads to disappearing dumpsters

When Stephanie and her boyfriend were noticing the flooding outside their Allentown, Pennsylvania apartment, they saw something besides cars getting out of the parking lot: the complex's dumpsters, taking a free ride in the overflowing rain on Tuesday (August 4) as Tropical Storm Isaias rages on.

"The dumpsters traveled across the entire lot, missing the two cars that remained there, and then busted through the chain link fence to be swept away down the creek-turned-raging river," Stephanie tells Newsflare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Storm Isaias brings flash flooding to Philadelphia suburb [Video]

Storm Isaias brings flash flooding to Philadelphia suburb

Tropical Storm Isaias brought flooding and power outages to the Philadelphia region on Tuesday (August 4). Footage recorded by a local man named Russ, shows Little Valley Creek overflowing onto a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Its Mark On Manayunk [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Its Mark On Manayunk

Jan Carabeo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:49Published
Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast [Video]

Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast

Hurricane Isaias Leaves at Least 6 Dead, Millions Without Power on the East Coast The hurricane made landfall on Monday night and was downgraded to a post-tropical storm a day later. The cyclone is..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published