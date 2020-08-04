'Bye dumpsters!' Intense flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias in Allentown, Pennsylvania leads to disappearing dumpsters

When Stephanie and her boyfriend were noticing the flooding outside their Allentown, Pennsylvania apartment, they saw something besides cars getting out of the parking lot: the complex's dumpsters, taking a free ride in the overflowing rain on Tuesday (August 4) as Tropical Storm Isaias rages on.

"The dumpsters traveled across the entire lot, missing the two cars that remained there, and then busted through the chain link fence to be swept away down the creek-turned-raging river," Stephanie tells Newsflare.