Wilford Brimley, Beloved Actor Dies At 85

Beloved actor Wilford Brimley has died.

Brimley appeared on the big screen, in television shows, and on Quaker Oats commercials, for decades.

Brimley died Saturday in St.

George, Utah.

According to CNN, his manager said he had been in the ICU getting treatment for medical problems and was on dialysis.

Brimley is survived by his wife, Beverly, and three sons.

He was 85 years-old.