UPSC result 2019: Pratibha Verma from UP tops among women candidates

The result of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 was declared on Tuesday. Pradeep Singh topped UPSC civil services examination 2019. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured second and third positions respectively. The Commission has recommended 829 candidates for appointment. A list of qualifying candidates can be checked online at upsc.gov.in. Topper Pradeep had also cleared UPSC civil services exam last year. Pradeep is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Haryana. Singh’s father Sukhbir Singh is former Sarpanch of Tewri village in Sonepat’s Ganaur block. Pradeep said his father, who is a farmer, inspired him to become an IAS officer. He added that he wants to work for the welfare of farming community. Of the total recommended candidates, 304 are from General category, 78 from Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Out of the top 25 rank holders in the UPSC civil services final exam 2019,13 are males while 12 are females.
Aftab Rasool, who hails from Trehgam in Kupwara, cracked UPSC Exam 2019 with 412th rank. Son of a former policeman, Aftab told ANI, "My parents supported me throughout. My message to Kashmiri youth is whatever you are following, follow it by heart. Work hard and be dedicated."
Earthen lamps were lit at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries from political and religious fields are likely to participate.
Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the trust constituted to oversee the construction of a new mosque. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board recently accepted the land allotted by the state government, in accordance with the judgment of the Supreme Court, delivered in November 2019. Hussain said that apart from a new mosque, the 5-acre plot is likely to house a 'state-of-the-art' medical facility and a centre highlighting the contributions of the Indo-Islamic culture. The Covid-19 pandemic has stalled progress on the plan, although virtual discussions are still going on, he says. When asked about the completion date of the mosque, Hussain says that unlike the decades-old Ram temple movement, the project for a new mosque was initiated in February this year, and so it may take longer than the temple in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more.
