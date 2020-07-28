For generations, this Muslim family in Ayodhya making 'Khadaus' for Hindu saints

|
Hinduism Religion and way of life
India’s PM Modi looks to cement his Hindu-nationalist legacy at Ram temple groundbreakingOn Wednesday, just before 1pm, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be joined by some 175 people – including 135 religious leaders of various traditions..
WorldNews
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish'
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally mark the start of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach
Watch: Devotees light earthen lamps at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways
'Lord Ram's wish': Ayodhya dispute's Muslim litigant gets first invite for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the litigants in Ayodhya land dispute case, said he will attend the ceremony on August 5 will also gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi..
DNA
Rama Hindu deity
PM Modi to plant divine tree 'Parijaat' during Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Mahant Rajkumar Das
My belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation: LK AdvaniA day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic..
IndiaTimes
Ram belongs to all, not a 'bapauti' of BJP, says Uma Bharti; gets 'thank you' note from Digvijaya SinghUma Bharti has said that Lord Ram was nobody's "property" and the deity belonged to all irrespective of faith. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked the..
DNA
Ram Temple bhoomipujan should celebrate national unity cultural confluence: Priyanka GandhiCongress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Bhoomipujan of Ramlalla’s temple slated to take place on August 5 should be an..
IndiaTimes
