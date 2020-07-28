For generations, this Muslim family in Ayodhya making 'Khadaus' for Hindu saints

A Muslim family-based in Ayodhya has been making 'Khadaus' (wooden footwear) for Hindu saints for several generations, which is also their primary source of income.

Mohd.

Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward the tradition.

"I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living.

These are also worshipped by many people.

I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors," he told.

Khadau possesses a great significance in the Hindu religion, in particular.

In the epic mythology Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram's younger brother, placed 'Khadaus' of Rama on the throne as a symbol of the latter's authority over the kingdom.

It is thus an object of worship for many, even today.