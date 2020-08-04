Lauderdale Co. Back To School Plan

WAAY 31's Breken Terry spoke with the Lauderdale County School Superintendent about why splitting students into groups is best for his school system.

The superintendent told me his goal is to have less than 50% of the student body on campus because this helps them to have smaller class sizes and allows students to social distance too.

Jon hatton lauderdale county school superintendent <hatton- right around 20% have chosen to go virtual completely.

So the numbers will be lower within the 50%.

Lauderdale county superintendent jon hatton told me he expected parents to choose the virtual route because coronavirus numbers are still on the rise in the shoals.

Hatton- it's a very serious matter that related to the safety of our students and we needed to afford our parents the opportunity in the virutal realm and were glad to do that.

The district told me it's buying portable wifi jet packs from several wireless providers because what might work in one end of the county won't work in the other.

Families who need it will get the wifi jet packs.

Hatton- some of the rural communities in anderson and waterloo we have to have a variety of those because some won't work in some locations.

Hatton explained students will be divided into two groups.

Each group will be in the classroom two days a week and virtual the rest.

This will last the first four weeks.

Hatton said the split schedule also means fewer students on buses.

Hatton- with groups a and b not going to school the same days we felt like this was the safest model for our school system.

Look live tag: no students will be on campus on wednesdays so janitors and teachers can do deep cleans on their classrooms and common areas.

