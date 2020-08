Mississippi governor issues statewide mask mandate Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 23:11s - Published 7 minutes ago Mississippi governor issues statewide mask mandate Gov. Tate Reeves issues a statewide mask mandate and pushes back the start of school for some students in hotspot areas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EVERYONE.FOR BEING HERE TODAY.I KNOW WE HAVE A A LOT OFINTEREST IN TODAY’SANNOUNCEMENTS AND I JUST WANTEVERYONE ACROSS THE STATE TOKNOW THAT WE HAVE APPROACHEDTHIS IN A MANNER IN WHICH WEBELIEVE THAT WE ARE DOING WHATIS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF OURSTATE AND WHAT WE BELIEVE TO BEIN THE BEST INTEREST OF SCHOOLCHILDREN, THROUGHOUT,MISSISSIPPI.WE KNOW THAT WE ARE FACING TOCRISIS IN THIS STATE AS WETACKLE THE QUESTION OF HOW TOREOPEN SCHOOL SAFELY.THE TWO QUESTIONS THAT AREBEFORE US.HOW DO WE PREVENT RAMP IT?COMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19 ANDNUMBER TWO.HOW DO WE PREVENT THE LIFELONGDAMAGE OF EXTENDED SCHOOLCLOSURES?OUR CHILDREN HAS DR. REDFIELDSAID THE OTHER DAY THE QUESTIONTHAT IS BEFORE US IS PUBLICHEALTH.VERSUS PUBLIC HEALTH BOTH OFTHESE QUESTIONS ARE EXTREMELYSERIOUS.OUR OFFICE BEEN FLOODED WITHCALLS FROM TEACHERS WHO ARE NOTREADY READY TO RETURN TO WORK.THOSE COME RIGHT ALONG SIDECALLS.FROM COUNTLESS SINGLE MOMSSOBBING INTO THE TELEPHONE ABOUTTO LOSE THEIR ABILITY TO PROVIDEFOR THEIR CHILD IF THEY CANNOTGET THEM BACK IN SCHOOL.NONE OF THIS.IS SIMPLE AS I READ THROUGH THE598 PAGES OF SCHOOL REOPENINGPLANS THIS WEEKEND THAT’S TENPAGES OF SUMMARY AND 588 PAGESOF REOPENING PLANS.I WAS STRUCK.A FEW THIN THERE ARE SOME.WHO REPRESENTED THE CHOICEBEFORE US?IS CHAOS VERSUS VERSUS A BLANKETMANDATE IN MY VIEW THAT ISSIMPLY NOT THE CASE.OVERWHELMINGLY SCHOOLS AREWORKING HARD TO PROVIDE FOR ASAFE RETURN.EVERY SCHOOL HAD SOMECONTINGENCIES FOR VIRTUALLEARNING.WHICH WE KNOW WILL BE AT LEASTPART OF THE EQUATION THIS YEAR.UNDERSTAND THAT OUR DECISIONHERE TODAY IS THE BEGINNING OFTHE CONVERSATION.IT IS NOT THE END OF THECONVERSATION.WE KNOW THE 2020 2021 IS GOINGTO BE THE MOST CHALLENGING YEAR.WE HAVE FACED.EVERY SCHOOL HAD CONTINGENCIESFOR VIRTUAL LEARNING WE KNOW.WILL BE PART OF THE EQUATION.LET ME SAY THAT AGAIN.WE KNOW THAT VIRTUAL LEARNINGWILL BE PART OF THE EQUATIONTHIS YEAR.ALL 144 DISTRICTS HAVEAGGRESSIVE SANITATION PLANS FORCLASSROOM AND COMMON AREAS.ALL OF THEM ARE WORKING TOSOCIALLY DISTANCE THEIR SCHOOLS.FOR EXAMPLE 132 OF THE HUNDREDFORTY THE HUNDRED FORTY-FOURDISTRICTS ARE PROVIDING MEALS.ONLY IN CLASSROOMS TO PREVENTKIDS FROM GATHERING TOGETHER INTHE CAFETERIA 71 DISTRICTSPROVIDE A DETAILED PLANS FOR AHYBRID SCHEDULE WHERE STUDENTSWOULD ROTATE BETWEEN IN PERSONLEARNING AND VIRTUAL EDUCATIONTO PROVIDE FOR FEWER IN THECLASSROOM.WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE GUIDELINESTHAT HAVE BEEN THERE HAVE BEENPROVIDED BY BOTH THE CDC AND THESTATEMENT STATE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH.IT IS CRITICALLY IMPORTANT THATTHE SIMPLE CONCEPTS THAT WE HAVEBEEN REFERRING TO.OVER THE LAST SIX MONTHS INTHESE BRIEFINGS APPLY TO OURSCHOOLS AS WELL.WE NEED TO WEAR A MASK.WE NEED TO PROPERLY SOCIALLYDISTANCE.WE NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT WELOOK OUT FOR OURSELVES.AND WE LOOK OUT FOR OURNEIGHBORS.WE ALSO KNOW.IN LOOKING AT THESE PLANS.THERE ARE 51 DISTRICTS THAT PLANTO START SOMETIME THIS WEEK.THERE ARE 49 SCHOOL DISTRICTSTHAT PLAN TO START SOMETIME NEXTWEEK.THERE ARE 14 SCHOOL DISTRICTSCURRENTLY SLATED.TO START SOMETIME THE WEEK OFAUGUST 17TH.THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 23SCHOOL DISTRICTS THAT ARESCHEDULED TO START AFTER THATDAY.OBVIOUSLY THERE HAS BEEN A OFTIME EFFORT.AND I BELIEVE THOUGHT PUT INTOEACH OF THESE PLANS.SOME OF THEM I WOULD ARGUE.ARE BETTER PLANS THAN OTHERS?BUT THEY HAVE ALL BEEN THOUGHTABOUT.THEY’VE ALL HAD LOCAL INPUT.AND I WANT YOU TO KNOW THATTHERE IS A REASON THAT WE HAVEELECTED SCHOOL BOARDS.SUPERINTENDENTS AND THE ENTIRESTRUCTURE TO MAKE THOSE LOCALDISTRICTS HAVE DECISION-MAKINGPOWER FOR THEIR LOCAL SCHOOLS.THEY ARE THE MOST FAMILIAR WITHTHEIR STAFF WITH THEIRRESOURCES.AND WITH THEIR STUDENTPOPULATIONS THEY HAVERELATIONSHIPS WITH THE TEACHERSAND THE PARENTS.THERE IS NO OPTION BEFORE US.WITHOUT RISK BUT AFTER READINGTHEIR PLANS FEEL COMFORTABLE INTHIS DECISION WHENEVER POSSIBLE.I WILL ALLOW LOCAL SCHOOLLEADERS TO DETERMINE THE BESTPLAN FOR THEIR LOCAL SCHOOLS.THOSE CLOSEST TO THE CLASSROOMWILL BE BEST EQUIPPED TO MAKETHOSE DECISIONS.WE HAVE GUIDELINES IN PLACE FORSCHOOLS FROM THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH TO GUIDE THEIRRE-OPENINGS.THEY INCLUDE STAGGEREDSCHEDULES.WHERE EVERY HOUSEHOLD HAS THEOPTION FOR VIRTUAL LEARNING?THEY INCLUDE LIMITS ON CLASSSIZE.AND EVEN A DELAY OF IN-PERSONCLASS FOR TEENS AND PRETEENS ASWE START TO SEE POSITIVE SIGNSOF MODERATION IN COMMUNITYSPREAD.ALL OF THOSE MAKE SENSE TO ME.AND I WOULD URGE EVERY DISTRICTLEADER TO THEM INTO YOUR PLANS.OF COURSE.EACH OF THOSE WILL HAVE TO BEINDIVIDUALLY TAILORED AS OURSCHOOLS ARE NOT UNIFORM.BUT THEY REPRESENT THE BESTPOSSIBLE WISDOM THAT OUR HEALTHEXPERTS HAVE TO OFFER TOMITIGATE THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.ONE PART OF THOSE GUIDELINESOFFERED BY THE STATE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH IS THE REQUIREMENTTHAT ALL STUDENTS IN ALL STAFFWEAR MASKS WHILE IN SCHOOL.WE HAVE SEEN.OVER THE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS.THAT WHEN PEOPLE PARTICIPATE ANDWEAR MASKS IT HELPS.WE ARE SEEING IMPROVEMENTS INOUR NUMBERS.I’LL BE AT MUCH SLOWER THAN ANYOF US WOULD LIKE FOR IT TO BE.THROUGHOUT OUR STATE AND I AMCONVINCED IT IS BECAUSE WE ARESEEING MORE PARTICIPATION BYINDIVIDUALS IN WEARING MASKS.IN FACT EVERYONE I SEE IN THISROOM TODAY HERE IN HINDS COUNTYIS WEARING A MASK.IT MAKES A DIFFERENCE.I BELIEVE WHEN WE TALK ABOUTMASKING OUR SCHOOLS, THAT IS AUNIVERSAL FLOOR THAT THAT I FEELSTRONGLY ABOUT SETTING.IT WILL ALLOW FOR A FAR SAFERENVIRONMENT FOR EDUCATION.TODAY I WILL SIGN AN EXECUTIVEORDER THAT REQUIRES THE USE OFMASKS.BUT ALL ADULTS AND ALL CHILDRENIN OUR SCHOOLS UNLESS THERE IS AMEDICAL REASON NOT TO.WE ALSO NEED TO REMEMBER THEACTUAL WARNINGS OF PUBLIC HEALTHEXPERTS.THE CDC SAYS THAT THE PUBLICHEALTH RISK OF EXTENDED SCHOOLCLOSURES.OUTWEIGH THE PUBLIC HEALTH RISKOF OPENING THEM.THEY ARE VERY CONCERNED ABOUTTHE LACK OF NUTRITION.THE LACK OF CARE AND THE LACK OFSUPERVISION OF KIDS ACROSSAMERICA AND I WANT EVERYONEWATCHING HERE TODAY TODAY TOKNOW THAT I AM VERY CONCERNEDABOUT THE LACK OF FEEDING THELACK OF CARE AND THE LACK OFSUPERVISION FOR FOR OUR KIDSTHROUGHOUT, MISSISSIPPI.OUR KIDS FACE IN MANY INSTANCESWITHOUT A STABLE HOME LIFE REALCHALLENGES.IN THIS ENTIRE SEVEN MONTHS THATWE’VE BEEN DEALING WITH THISVIRUS.WE’VE TALKED A LOT ABOUTESSENTIAL VERSUS NON-ESSENTIALACTIVITIES.IF THERE IS ANYTHING.ESSENTIAL IN THIS WORLD IT ISOUR SCHOOLS.WE ALSO KNOW THE TEENAGERS CANBE EFFECTIVE SPREADERS OF THISVIRUS.AND WE NEED TO WORK TO GET OUROVERALL TRANSMISSION RATES DOWN.TO THAT END BASED UPON THE DATATHAT IS BEFORE US.I WILL ALSO SIGN AN EXECUTIVEORDER TODAY TO DELAY THE STARTOF THE ACADEMIC YEAR FOR GRADES7 THROUGH 12.IN A HANDFUL OF COUNTIES THEREARE A HANDFUL OF COUNTIES THATCERTAINLY REACH THAT THRESHOLDOF BEING HOT SPOTS.FOR THIS STANDARD.WE ARE MANDATING A DELAY INCOUNTIES WITH MORE THAN ANABSOLUTE NUMBER OF 200 CASES.AND 500 PER 100,000 RESIDENTS INTHE LAST TWO WEEKS WE MUST PUMPTHE BRAKES IN HARDEST HIT AREAS.THE COUNTIES THAT MEET THOSECRITERIA ARE BOLIVAR.CALL HOUMA.FOREST GEORGE HANS PANOLASUNFLOWER IN WASHINGTON I’MGOING TO REREAD THOSE COUNTIES.BECAUSE THIS EXECUTIVE ORDERWHICH DELAYS THE START DATE.IS ONLY FOR THOSE COUNTIESBOLIVAR COAHOMA FOREST GEORGEHEINZ PANOLA SUNFLOWER INWASHINGTON COUNTY EVERY LEADINGINDICATOR THAT WE HAVE SAYS THATWE ARE STARTING TO SEEIMPROVEMENT.IN OUR STATE EVERY LEADINGINDICATOR SAYS THAT WE WERESTARTING TO TURN A CORNER.THINGS ARE IMPROVING HERE.BUT THAT DOES NOT MEAN THAT WECAN DECLARE VICTORY AND TAKE ASTEP BACK.IN FACT, IT MEANS EXACTLY THEOPPOSITE.IT MEANS WE HAVE TO PRESS OURADVANTAGE.WE HAVE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEFACT THAT THE CURVE MAY BETURNING OVER.WE MUST COME TOGETHER TO BEATTHIS VIRUS BACK.WITH THAT IN MIND I ALSO INTENDTO SIGN AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TODAYTO REQUIRE MASKS IN PUBLICGATHERINGS AND RETAILENVIRONMENTS.STATEWIDE I BELIEVE.IN MY HEART WE’VE GOT TO GET OURKIDS BACK IN SCHOOL.I KNOW THAT I WANT TO SEECOLLEGE FOOTBALL IN THE FALL.THE BEST WAY FOR THAT TO OCCURIS FOR US ALL.TO RECOGNIZE THE WEARING A MASKAS IRRITATING AS IT CAN BE AND IPROMISE YOU I HATE IT MORE THANANYBODY WATCHING TODAY.IT IS CRITICAL.IF YOU WEAR A MASK IF YOUSOCIALLY DISTANCE IF WE DO THELITTLE THINGS IT WILL MAKE ADIFFERENCE.AND THEREFORE I AM IMPLEMENTING.STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE TODAY UPTO THIS POINT.WE’VE KEPT THE FOCUS.FOR MASK ON THE COUNTIES WITHTHE HIGHEST BREAD.NOW WITH A TWO-WEEK PUSH IBELIEVE WE CAN HAVE THE MAXIMUMEFFECT.ALLOW OR OUR EDUCATION FOR OURKIDS TO OCCUR.I’VE TAKEN A PIECEMEAL APPROACH.I’VE BEEN CRITICIZED BY.BY AWFUL LOT OF PEOPLE BUT I’VETAKEN A PIECEMEAL APPROACHBECAUSE I BELIEVE FIRMLY THATWAS THE BEST WAY TO GET THE MOSTNUMBER OF PEOPLE.TO PARTICIPATE ADMITTEDLY ITTOOK A FEW DAYS MAYBE EVEN AWEEK.BUT IF YOU TRAVEL AROUND INTHOSE 37 COUNTIES THAT CURRENTLYHAVE MASKS MANDATESPARTICIPATION IS FAR GREATERTODAY THAN AT ANY TIME.DURING 2020 OUR PEOPLE BY ANDLARGE ARE RULE FOLLOWERS OURPEOPLE ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY HAVEVERY BIG HEARTS.NOBODY WANTS TO GET THE VIRUS.AND GIVE IT TO THEIR MOM ORGRANDMA MOM.AND SEE THEM SUFFER.IN A HOSPITAL AND PERHAPS EVENFOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE.EVERYTHING THAT WE HAVE DONE.HAS BEEN ABOUT GETTING THE MOSTPOSSIBLE COOPERATION FROM THEPEOPLE OF THIS GREAT STATE.AND I BELIEVE THAT THERE ISENOUGH MOTIVATION.SAFELY GET OUR KIDS IN SCHOOLTHAT WE CAN REALLY JUICE.PARTICIPATION OF MASK THROUGHOUTOUR STATE FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKSTHESE OUR HARD TIME AND HARDTIMES CALL FOR HARD TRUTH.WE CANNOT AND WE WILL NOTPREVENT EVERY PERSON FROMCONTRACTING COVID-19.WHETHER CHILDREN ARE IN SCHOOL.OR WHETHER CHILDREN ARE OUT OFSCHOOL.IN SADLY NINA CANNOT PREVENT ALLDAMAGE FROM THIS PANDEMIC TO OURCHILDREN’S EDUCATION.AND THUS TO OUR CHILDREN’SFUTURE.I’VE HAD AN OCCASION TO SPEAK TOLEADERS ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY.OVER THE LAST SEVERAL MONTHS.INCLUDING VICE PRESIDENT PENCEON SATURDAY WE KNOW THAT GREATHARM IS ALREADY OCCURRED.ACROSS THIS COUNTRY AND THEREWILL BE MORE CHILDREN WHO FALLBEHIND.I FIRMLY BELIEVE THAT WE MUST.LIMIT THE RISK IN BOTHDIRECTIONS THROUGHOUT THISPANDEMIC WE TRIED TO OPERATE.WITH HUMILITY UNDERSTANDING THATWE CANNOT BE TOO PROUD.TO CHANGE COURSE WE KNOW.DID WITH THIS VIRUS TOM’SCHANGE?EVERY SINGLE DAY THE DATACHANGES SITUATION CHANGES ANDWE’VE GOT TO BE PREPARED.TO CHANGE AS WELL.THIS IS WHAT I BELIEVE IS THEBEST PLAN FOR THE INITIALREOPENING OF OUR SCHOOLS.DR. DOBBS AND OUR HEALTH EXPERTSHAVE WORKED WITH US ON THIS.WE WILL CONTINUOUSLY MEASURE ANDASSESS.SITUATION HERE’S THE BOTTOMLINE.WE HAVE TO BALANCE THE VERY REALRISK OF THE VIRUS.THE LIFELONG DAMAGE OF SCHOOLCLOSURES TO DO THAT WE HAVE TOSAFELY PROVIDE EDUCATION FOR THEGREATEST POSSIBLE NUMBER OFCHILDREN.IN MY OPINION THE BEST WAY TOACCOMPLISH THAT IS TO PROVIDEGUIDELINES ALLOW LOCAL SCHOOLLEADERS TO TAILOR THEM AND STEPIN WITH THE AUTHORITY OF STATEGOVERNMENT.IF AND WHEN AND WHERE IT IS,ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.THAT IS WHAT WE ARE DOING TODAY.THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THATEFFORT.IT IS NOT THE END.WE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDERESOURCES.THROUGHOUT THE STATE WE WILLCONTINUE TO PROVIDE PPE.AND MONEY AND GUIDELINES ANDGUIDANCE MOST IMPORTANTLY WEWILL CONTINUE TO PRAY.FOR EVERYONE IN THIS GREAT STATEDR. DOBBS, PLEASE.GIVE US AN UPDATE ON.THE NUMBERS TODAY.THANK YOU VERY MUCH GOVERNORTODAY.WE WERE REPORTING 1074 NEW CASESOF CORONAVIRUS AND SADLY 42ADDITIONAL DEATHS IF WE LOOK ATOUR TRENDS.WE’RE HOPING THAT WE’RE SEEING ABIT OF A PLATEAUING OF THENUMBER OF CASES, ESPECIALLY IFYOU LOOK AT THE DATE OF ONSET,MAKE SURE WE LOOK AT THAT.THAT’S A LOT MORE TELLING ABOUTWHERE WE’RE GOING.BUT CERTAINLY WE WOULDN’T WANTTO BE TOO COMPLACENT BECAUSE WEDO SEE THESE VARIABILITIES FROMTIME TO TIME.SO WE NEED TO MONITOR IT CLOSELYOVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.TO SEE IF THIS IS A PLATEAU IFWE LOOK AT OUR HOSPITALUTILIZATION WE CONTINUE TO HAVESIGNIFICANT STRESS IN THEHOSPITAL SYSTEM.WE HAVE THE MOST ICU PATIENTSTHAT WE’VE HAD TODAY TO 314 AHUNDRED AND SEVENTY-THREE ONMECHANICAL VENTILATORS 963 INTHE HOSPITAL ALL TOGETHER.SO SOME SOME POTENTIAL LEVELINGON THE TOTAL NUMBER OFHOSPITALIZED PATIENTS, BUT STILLWE’RE SEEING A LOT OF STRESSWITHIN THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.WE DO MAINTAIN REGULARCOMMUNICATIONS WITH THEM AND WEUNDERSTAND THEIR SIGNIFICANTSTRAIN, SO PLEASE STAY SAFE ANDTRY TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OFCORONAVIRUS FOR EVERYONE’S SAKE.IF WE LOOK AT THE SCHOOLSITUATION, WE ARE MONITORINGCLOSELY THE SITUATION IN ALCORNCOUNTY AND CORINTH WHERE THEYHAVE HAD SEVERAL CASES THUS FARWE’VE IDENTIFIED SIX STUDENTSWHO HAVE CORONAVIRUS.WE’RE WORKING CLOSELY WITH THEMTO IDENTIFY WHO THOSE CONTACTSARE.WE ARE WORKING TO TEST ALL OFTHOSE CONTACTS, AND WE’RE ALSOWORKING TO UNDERSTAND WHAT ARETHE RISK OF TRANSMISSION WITHINTHAT ENVIRONMENT.THE CORINTH SCHOOL DISTRICT HASDONE A FANTASTIC JOB OFPLANNING, WHICH HAS BEEN VERYWONDERFUL.I THINK IT COULD BE A REAL MODELFOR LOOKING HOW DO YOU DO THINGSSAFELY AND ALSO UNDERSTAND?HOW DO YOU TRACE THESE STUDENTSAFTER AN EXPOSURE?SO THIS IS A WONDERFULOPPORTUNITY FOR US TO WORK WITHTHEM AND LEARN FOR FUTUREEXPOSURES BECAUSE WITHOUT ADOUBT WE’RE GOING TO HAVE EVERYDAY EVERY SCHOOL.THAT OPENS IS GOING TO HAVE SOMECHILD SOME TEENAGER WITHCORONAVIRUS WALKING THROUGH THEDOOR JUST BASED ON THAT THE LAWOF AVERAGES WE’RE GOING TO SEETHAT WHICH WE’VE BEEN WORKINGCLOSELY WITH COLLEGES COLLEGESHAVE A ENTIRELY DIFFERENTSCENARIO.WE ARE NOT RECOMMENDING AT THISTIME THAT THEY DELAY OPENING WEHAVE OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS FORTHEM.MOST OF THEIR RISK IS GOING TOBE OFF OUTSIDE OF THE CLASSROOM.IT’S GOING TO BE IN THE BARS.IT’S GOING TO BE IN THE SOCIALEVENTS WHERE WE SEE THEMSPREADING CORONAVIRUS.SO WE’RE WORKING VERY CLOSELYWITH THEM AND WILL TRY TO DOEVERYTHING WE CAN TO MINIMIZETRANSMISSION ON THE COLLEGECAMPUSES.I WOULD LIKE TO REITERATE HOWIMPORTANT IT IS FOR PEOPLE TOAVOID SOCIAL EVENTS FOR THE NEXTFEW WEEKS, ESPECIALLY BUT REALLYTHROUGHOUT A LOT OF THISPANDEMIC RESPONSE IF WE CAN ALLJUST CHILL OUT FOR ABOUT TWO ORTHREE WEEKS CONSISTENT WITH THEMASK MANDATE AND JUST NOT GO TOA PARTY DON’T GO TO A SHOWER.SEND YOUR REGRETS TO THEWEDDING.I MEAN, WE AVERAGE A LOT OFTHESE CASES THAT WE’RE SEEINGARE LINKED TO SOCIAL EVENTS.WE ARE UNDERMINING OUR ABILITYTO START SCHOOL AND TO KEEPBUSINESSES OPEN BECAUSE WE WANTTO HAVE DINNER WITH OUR FRIENDSWHO ARE IN FROM OUT OF TOWN.WE’RE SEEING THIS OVER AND OVERAND OVER AGAIN, SO PLEASE JUSTFOR A FEW WEEKS, ESPECIALLYLET’S JUST RELAX AND NOT DOUNNECESSARY SOCIAL EVENTS ANDNOT SPREAD CORONAVIRUS,ESPECIALLY OUR YOUNG KIDS AND IFYOU’RE A TEENAGER, LET’S JUSTCHILL OUT FOR A COUPLE WEEKS.ALMOST A SOFT QUARANTINE BEFORESCHOOL STARTS IF WE CAN SO THATWE KNOW THAT OUR KIDS ARE LEASTLIKELY TO GO INTO THE SCHOOLWITH CORONAVIRUS.I’M A COUPLE OF OTHER THINGSGOING ON.WE’RE VERY EXCITED ABOUT THEPROJECT IN LEXINGTON,MISSISSIPPI.WE’RE PARTNERING WITH CDC TO TRYTO OFFER TESTING TO EVERY SINGLEINDIVIDUAL WHO LIVES INLEXINGTON AND THE GOAL OF THISEFFORT WILL SEE IF WE CANENCOMPASS THAT COMMUNITY OFFERTESTING TO EVERYONE TO DOIMMEDIATE OR RAPID TESTTURNAROUND IMMEDIATE CASEINVESTIGATION CONTACT TRACINGTHEN TESTING THOSE THOSECONTACTS AND THEN TEST AGAIN INA COUPLE OF WEEKS.HOPEFULLY TRYING TO SE IF WECAN DO THIS.OF INTENSIVE INTERVENTION ANDREALLY FROM A HOT SPOTPERSPECTIVE.STOP TRANSMISSION IN HIS TRACKS.WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THISPROJECT.IT ACTUALLY WAS SUGGESTED BY TOME BY DR. REDFIELD A COUPLE OFWEEKS AGO.THERE WERE REALLY EXCITED ABOUTIT, TOO.SO LOOK FOR MORE INFORMATION ONTHAT FRONT THE LAST THING I WANTTO MENTION IS WE DID ISSUE APUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TODAY THATOUTLINES MANDATORY ISOLATION FORPEOPLE WHO HAVE CORONAVIRUS ANDTHE REASON THAT WE’RE DOING THISNOW IS WE ARE UNABLE TO CONTACTEVERY NEW CASE OF CORONAVIRUSFOR A VARIETY OF REASONS.SOME OF IT IS THE GROWING USE OFRAPID TESTING AND THE LACK OFREPORTING TO US.WE’RE FINDING MORE AND MORE THATWE DO NOT GET ALL THE REPORTS OFPOSITIVE CASES PART OF IT IS THEDELAY IN REPORTING BY CLINICSAND ALSO LABORATORIES SOME OFTHEM, YOU KNOW, MOST YOU’REDOING A FANTASTIC JOB, BUT ASIGNIFICANT MINORITY ARE NOTGETTING THIS INFORMATION TO USAND THE THIRD THING IS THE TOTALNUMBER OF CASES IS OVERWHELMINGOUR SYSTEM SUCH THA THAT WECANNOT DO TIMELY INDIVIDUALIZED.ISOLATION ORDERS WE’RE WORKINGWITH PHYSICIANS AND WE’REWORKING ON OTHER MECHANISMS TOMAKE SURE EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS.WHAT ARE THOSE CRITICAL ELEMENTSOF ISOLATION AND I WOULD LIKE TOMAKE A FINAL OR JUST ANADDITIONAL SORT OF PLEA ANDWE’LL BE WORKING ON THIS MORE ISIF YOU’RE A MEDICAL CLINIC ANDYOU’RE DOING RAPID TESTING FORCORONAVIRUS, YOU MUST REPORTYOUR CASES TO US.IT IS UNDERMINING THE PUBLICHEALTH EFFORT.I KNOW IT’S ANOTHER STEP YOUHAVE TO DO AND I’VE HEARD PEOPLECOMPLAIN THAT THEY’RE BUSY TO DOIT.BUT IT IS LEGALLY MANDATED TOREPORT POSITIVE.CORONAVIRUS CASES.NO MAT





