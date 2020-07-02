Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open.

2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.

On the entry list with three-time US Open champion Djokovic were six other men from the world's top 10, notably Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev, who was a US Open finalist in 2019.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns

Rafa Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:17Published
Up to 60% of usual capacity will be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers [Video]

Up to 60% of usual capacity will be allowed to attend 2020 French Open, say organisers

Up to 60% of the usual capacity will be allowed inside the Roland Garros grounds for the 2020 edition of the French Open amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:18Published