Tropical Storm Isaias leaves tree damage in New York City
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Tropical Storm Isaias leaves tree damage in New York City

Tropical Storm Isaias leaves tree damage in New York City

High winds from Tropical Storm Isaias in New York City on Tuesday (August 4) downed tree parts in lower Manhattan.

High winds from Tropical Storm Isaias in New York City on Tuesday (August 4) downed tree parts in lower Manhattan.




Man Crushed to Death As Tropical Storm Isaias Topples Trees in NY and NJ

Tropical Storm Isaias is leaving a deadly trail across the New York City area, knocking out power and...
TMZ.com - Published

Man Killed By Falling Tree In Queens As Isaias Whips Through NYC

A man in Queens was killed by a falling tree on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said, as heavy winds...
Gothamist - Published

Tropical Storm Isaias spurs NYC to deploy temporary flood barriers, de Blasio says city 'not taking any chances'

Inflatable flood protection barriers were set up in Lower Manhattan on Monday as New York City...
FOXNews.com - Published


ad198741

Arnold Dillon RT @NBCNightlyNews: Tropical Storm Isaias wreaks havoc up East Coast, leaves over a million without power: https://t.co/iGCargKQyV @gabeg… 5 minutes ago

sunitalodha1

SunitaL chowkidar Tropical Storm Isaias wreaks havoc up East Coast, leaves over a million without power https://t.co/fJ5Dgg5Izc 9 minutes ago

VelmaAnne97

-V- RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread flooding in Montgomery County. @BHudTV spoke with a man who helped rescue stra… 10 minutes ago

wrnjradio

WRNJ RT @JayEdwardsWrnj: #RNJNEWS: Tropical Storm Isaias leaves thousands without power in Northwest New Jersey https://t.co/j29yJ3riDk 14 minutes ago

JayEdwardsWrnj

Jay Edwards #RNJNEWS: Tropical Storm Isaias leaves thousands without power in Northwest New Jersey https://t.co/j29yJ3riDk 15 minutes ago

KnowhereNews

Knowhere News Isaias weakens to tropical storm, leaves millions without power https://t.co/4N9w2UMovI 15 minutes ago

motelonfire

NORM LONG RT @CBSPhilly: UPDATE: Delaware Gov. John Carney declared a State of Emergency Tuesday evening to coordinate response and recovery. https:/… 15 minutes ago

iehab4

2جاسم العويرانpilot 🇺🇸🇬🇧👁️🌾🏊‍♀️⚡from USA RT @CBSEveningNews: COMING UP -Tropical storm Isaias slams the east coast with damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding -A massive explosion… 22 minutes ago


Downed Trees, Power Outages, More Damage Reported On Long Island After Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Downed Trees, Power Outages, More Damage Reported On Long Island After Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias' whipping winds left wreckage on Long Island; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published
Tree Crashes Onto Westchester County Home As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits [Video]

Tree Crashes Onto Westchester County Home As Tropical Storm Isaias Hits

Westchester County saw its share of serious damage from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published
Strong Winds Toppled Tree Across New Jersey [Video]

Strong Winds Toppled Tree Across New Jersey

From New York City to New Jersey, Tuesday's fast and furious storm caused a lot of damage and power outages; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published