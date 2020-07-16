Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:48s - Published
WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok.

According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok in the US, possibly by putting it on a Commerce Department blacklist.

The threat is based on largely theoretical concerns that Beijing-based owner ByteDance could use it to spy on tens of millions of users.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

How to use Microsoft Teams with your friends and family

 Art: Microsoft

It’s taken a while, especially considering the number of people who are looking for convenient ways to chat and videoconference these..
The Verge

Facebook slams Apple’s App Store policies, launches Facebook Gaming on iOS without games

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is joining Microsoft in condemning Apple’s App Store policies today. The social media company is..
The Verge

Apple defends Xbox streaming block on iPhones

 Apple is denying consumers cloud gaming, says Microsoft, as streaming service is blocked on iPhones.
BBC News

Microsoft signals renewed interest in Windows with latest reshuffle

 Photo by Dante D’Orazio / The Verge

Microsoft is making some significant changes to the way it runs its Windows organization this week, signaling a..
The Verge

Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

 A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump’s WeChat ban could touch everything from Spotify to League of Legends

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Last night, the Trump administration issued a pair of stunning executive orders against Chinese technology..
The Verge

Trump suggests there could be a vaccine before November 3: Is it possible?

 President Trump says he is optimistic the U.S. could have a COVID-19 vaccine before November 3. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the likelihood..
CBS News
GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire [Video]

GOP fears Trump attacks on mail voting may backfire

[NFA] State and local elections data show Democratic voters are embracing mail-in ballots at rates far above Republicans ahead of a contest that could see decreased turnout on election day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for coronavirus after initial positive test stuns Ohio: Capitol Letter

 Rotunda Rumblings Negative news is good: Ohio was stunned Thursday when Gov. Mike DeWine announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus after a rapid test..
WorldNews

TikTok threatens legal action after President Trump issues executive order to block app

 President Donald Trump issued executive orders to ban TikTok and WeChat in 45 days citing national security fears. TikTok threatens a lawsuit.
USATODAY.com

Key money payment given to a landlord


Gizmodo Gizmodo Design, technology, science, and science fiction website and blog

Covid-19 Sends Healthy 40-Year-Old Into Life-Threatening Catatonia [Video]

Covid-19 Sends Healthy 40-Year-Old Into Life-Threatening Catatonia

A man’s encounter with COVID-19 likely led to him experiencing life-threatening catatonia. Gizmodo reports Swedish doctors say it erased days of his memory. The man was able to recover without serious brain damage thanks to prompt treatment. However, the doctors warn that the man’s case may highlight a never-before-seen form issue. We don't know the extent of neurological complications that can be caused by the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Some Hacker Just Let Someone Leak 20 Gigabytes Of Intel Documents Online [Video]

Some Hacker Just Let Someone Leak 20 Gigabytes Of Intel Documents Online

In yet another high-profile instance of cybersecurity crime, a Twitter user on Thursday leaked 20GB worth of confidential Intel documents. The Twitter user says they received the documents from an anonymous hacker, and the files had been stored on a file-sharing service. Gizmodo reports that according to the leaker, the folder contains classified information under NDA, or a non-disclosure agreement. What is unknown at this time is what the files actually reveal.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Why Posting Your Running Routes Online Is A Bad, Bad Idea [Video]

Why Posting Your Running Routes Online Is A Bad, Bad Idea

In 2019, a Runner’s World survey found that 84% of women have said they experienced some kind of harassment that left them feeling unsafe. So, why in the world would anyone post their running routes on social media? According to Gizmodo, that's a terrible idea. Many apps allow people to access the times, locations, and sweaty selfies of complete strangers online. In fact, most of these running apps encourage this sort of social broadcasting.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake [Video]

Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake

Deadline reports that Tom Hanks is now once again in talks to play Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Disney’s Pinocchio. Insiders say negotiations are very early. Gizmodo reports Hanks read the script and reached out to Zemeckis to let him know he wants to do the film. Disney has always longed for Hanks to play the Geppeto. They approached him years ago when Paul King was attached to direct. That deal was never made. Hanks and Zemeckis’ have a long standing working friendship.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
The Ren & Stimpy Show Is Getting Rebooted [Video]

The Ren & Stimpy Show Is Getting Rebooted

Happy Happy Joy Joy! Ren & Stimpy is being rebooted. The cartoon is one of the most raunchy and absurd cartoons to come out of the 1990s. Comedy Central is doubling down their investment in animated programming and Ren & Stimpy will be a big part of that investment. Deadline and Gizmodo report that Ren & Stimpy has been greenlit by Comedy Central and Viacom. The show will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat [Video]

Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. Gloria Tso reports.N

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

China Sentences a Fourth Canadian Citizen to Death on Drug Charges

 (BEIJING) — China has sentenced a fourth Canadian citizen to death on drug charges in less than two years following a sharp downturn in ties over the arrest of..
WorldNews

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

TikTok says Trump’s ban attempt shows ‘no adherence to the law’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok has hit back at President Trump’s executive order to ban all transactions with its parent company..
The Verge
World stocks end four-day winning streak [Video]

World stocks end four-day winning streak

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's TikTok. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

US Commerce Secretary Ross Hospitalized [Video]

US Commerce Secretary Ross Hospitalized

UPI reports US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized. At 82 years old, Ross is the oldest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet. A Commerce Department representative said Ross's hospitalization was for an issue not related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ross was hospitalized for 'minor, non-coronavirus related issues' but is said to be doing well and expects to be released shortly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Flight to suburbs fuel home construction surge [Video]

Flight to suburbs fuel home construction surge

U.S. homebuilding surged by the most in nearly four years in June amid reports of rising demand for housing in suburbs and rural areas as some Americans flee big cities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Experts, China warn against Trump's TikTok sale push & 'key money' demand

As President Trump continues to call for the sale of TikTok with a percentage of the sale going to...
AppleInsider - Published

Trump's 'key money' request complicates Microsoft-TikTok deal

Microsoft confirmed on Sunday that it is interested in buying the American business of ByteDance’s...
PC World - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published