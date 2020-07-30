State offering waivers to elementary schools

Elementary schools across California could soon open back up thanks to new waivers that are being offered by the state.

California released new guidelines for elementary schools this fall.

The state will now permit schools-- even in counties on the watchlist-- to have in-person classes.

The schools would need to apply for approval from local public health officials in the form of waivers and show they can maintain small class sizes.

The waivers would allow schools like this one to offer in person classes.

This is what the waiver looks like.

Monday the california department of public health released new guidelines that would allow elementary schools on the state's watchlist to apply for these waivers.

Schools would have to meet certain requirements like teaching in small groups and would have to get approval from state and local health officials.

I think the waivers are a good idea.

I have two older kids who go to rosedale.

This age demographic isn't as affected.

Its also a hard hit for the economy for parents who cant work and have to stay home.////our numbers are increasing instead of going down and so i think its hazardous for kids and teachers and people who work at the schools.

State health officials say they created the waiver process because of new data that show that young children are less likel* to get and transmit the virus.

Right now the waiver is only being offered for students in transitional kindergarten through 6th grade.

A district superintendent, private school principal or executive director of a charter school can apply for these waivers.

