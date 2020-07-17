Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The New Mutants Movie - Escape
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published
The New Mutants Movie - Escape

The New Mutants Movie - Escape

The New Mutants Movie - Escape - Plot synopsis: 20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring.

When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Directed by Josh Boone starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Alice Braga release date August 28, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “The New Mutants” Official TV Spot: ‘Escape’ — Long-Delayed Superhero Horror Movie with Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Wil… https://t.co/c22mcSuXAL 2 hours ago

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “The New Mutants” Official TV Spot: ‘Escape’ — Long-Delayed Superhero Horror Movie with Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Wil… https://t.co/G2xBj1U7Ay 4 hours ago

Phase9tv

Phase9.tv The New Mutants | Escape | 20th Century Studios - https://t.co/QfXYn3itcC #20thCenturyFox #MovieTrailers https://t.co/0vRqbtb8lV 5 hours ago

Comics2Film

Comics2Film Powers like this can't be contained -- and neither can this movie. Here's a new TV spot for #TheNewMutants, still s… https://t.co/NddeRma64a 6 hours ago

MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD The New Mutants | Escape | 20th Century Studios https://t.co/8KGdDDjQEx #Movie #Video #Trailer #MovieClip #Film #Cinema #20thCenturyFox 7 hours ago

KINGofthe_STARS

KINGofthe_STARS The New Mutants | Escape TV Spot | 20th Century Studios 20thcentury - Musica - Video - Filme - Music - Movie - New… https://t.co/d7E8cegO4a 1 day ago

KINGofthe_STARS

KINGofthe_STARS The New Mutants | Escape TV Spot | 20th Century Studios 20thcentury - Musica - Video - Filme - Music - Movie - New… https://t.co/lGA8DQdsBO 3 days ago

KINGofthe_STARS

KINGofthe_STARS The New Mutants | Escape TV Spot | 20th Century Studios 20thcentury - Musica - Video - Filme - Music - Movie - New… https://t.co/q7iOgbf62w 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

The New Mutants Movie Comic-Con Trailer [Video]

The New Mutants Movie Comic-Con Trailer

The New Mutants Comic-Con Teaser trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret facility. US Release..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published
X-MEN THE NEW MUTANTS movie Clip - Opening Scene [Video]

X-MEN THE NEW MUTANTS movie Clip - Opening Scene

X-MEN THE NEW MUTANTS movie Clip - Opening Scene (2020) Maisie Williams Movie Plot synopsis: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:36Published
The New Mutants Movie (2020) - Trailer [Video]

The New Mutants Movie (2020) - Trailer

Plot synopsis: 20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:51Published