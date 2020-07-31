|
|
|
|
For the first time in its 104-year history, Indy 500 will not host fans
|
Video Credit: WXIN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
For the first time in its 104-year history, Indy 500 will not host fans
Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month.
The 104th running of “The Great American Race” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Indianapolis 500 will be held behind closed doors for the first time in its 104-year history in...
Autosport - Published
|
The Indy 500 has been canceled six times since its first running in 1911, but never in its 109-year...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|