For the first time in its 104-year history, Indy 500 will not host fans
Video Credit: WXIN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
For the first time in its 104-year history, Indy 500 will not host fans

For the first time in its 104-year history, Indy 500 will not host fans

Roger Penske has reversed course and decided not to allow fans at the Indianapolis 500 later this month.

The 104th running of “The Great American Race” will be the first without spectators, who showed up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway every year, even during the Great Depression.

Indianapolis 500 to be held without fans for 104th edition in 2020

The Indianapolis 500 will be held behind closed doors for the first time in its 104-year history in...
Autosport - Published

2020 Indy 500 will be run without fans due to growing concerns around COVID-19

The Indy 500 has been canceled six times since its first running in 1911, but never in its 109-year...
USATODAY.com - Published


