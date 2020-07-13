U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias

|
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday knocked down trees and power lines… killing at least one man in New York City and two others in North Carolina where a twister destroyed a mobile home park.
A possible tornado touched down in the city of Suffolk, Virginia - bringing trees crashing down on cars and homes.
SOT: "The lord spared us for another day." Resident Mary Davis says the storm could have been much worse for residents.
"When the trees and the wind came through the back it blew my husband across the room." Many more stunned north-easterners gawked at tornadoes touching down - a phenomenon more common in the South or Midwest.
Storm Isaias - with its wild winds and rain - left at least 2.8 million along the east coast without power.
In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - video on Tuesday morning showed a large portion of a pier completely destroyed.
All New York state-run coronavirus testing sites closed as the storm lashed the region.
Late in the day, the storm moved toward New England - with the same strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall... and the threat of tornadoes.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction along East CoastAt least 20 tornadoes have left a trail of destruction as Tropical Storm Isaias slammed into East Coast on Tuesday. Chip Reid reports.
CBS News
East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
At least 4 people dead, dozens injured after Tropical Storm Isaias rips through the East CoastAt least 4 people are dead and dozens are injured after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped slammed the East Coast on Tuesday. The storm spawned at least 20 tornadoes,..
CBS News
AP Top Stories August 4 PHere's the latest for Tuesday August 4th: Isaias strikes the US East Coast; Huge explosion rocks Beirut; UN Chief warms of educational catastrophe; Miner finds..
USATODAY.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:03Published
Strong winds, flooding as Isaias hits East CoastTropical Storm Isaias is spawning tornadoes and dumping rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast. Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near..
USATODAY.com
Myrtle Beach begins cleanup after IsaiasResidents in Myrtle Beach started cleanup Tuesday after Isaais left a trail of destruction. Hurricane Isaias has now been downgraded down to a tropical storm..
USATODAY.com
New York City Largest city in the United States
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Man Crushed to Death As Tropical Storm Isaias Topples Trees in NY and NJTropical Storm Isaias is leaving a deadly trail across the New York City area, knocking out power and uprooting dozens of trees ... one of which crushed a man in..
TMZ.com
Virginia State in the United States
Isaias soaks beaches in Virginia, damages buildingDowngraded Isaias brings rough weather to parts of Virginia, damaging a building and sweeping across barren beaches. (Aug. 4)
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. NortheastTropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward..
WorldNews
Live updates: Isaias is again a tropical storm after landfall; tornado threat in Virginia; power outages and heavy rain in North CarolinaLive updates on Isaias, which is bringing heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes to the East Coast.
USATODAY.com
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina City in South Carolina, United States
South Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Sen. Lindsey Graham holds one-point lead in tight SC race for reelection, poll findsThe poll found Graham with a one-point lead in his quest for a fourth term, which is within the survey's 4-point margin of error.
USATODAY.com
New England Region in the northeastern United States
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
Fay weakens over eastern New York
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources