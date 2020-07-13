U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power.

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday knocked down trees and power lines… killing at least one man in New York City and two others in North Carolina where a twister destroyed a mobile home park.

A possible tornado touched down in the city of Suffolk, Virginia - bringing trees crashing down on cars and homes.

SOT: "The lord spared us for another day." Resident Mary Davis says the storm could have been much worse for residents.

"When the trees and the wind came through the back it blew my husband across the room." Many more stunned north-easterners gawked at tornadoes touching down - a phenomenon more common in the South or Midwest.

Storm Isaias - with its wild winds and rain - left at least 2.8 million along the east coast without power.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - video on Tuesday morning showed a large portion of a pier completely destroyed.

All New York state-run coronavirus testing sites closed as the storm lashed the region.

Late in the day, the storm moved toward New England - with the same strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall... and the threat of tornadoes.