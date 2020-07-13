Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:14s - Published
U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias

U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday knocked down trees and power lines… killing at least one man in New York City and two others in North Carolina where a twister destroyed a mobile home park.

A possible tornado touched down in the city of Suffolk, Virginia - bringing trees crashing down on cars and homes.

SOT: "The lord spared us for another day." Resident Mary Davis says the storm could have been much worse for residents.

"When the trees and the wind came through the back it blew my husband across the room." Many more stunned north-easterners gawked at tornadoes touching down - a phenomenon more common in the South or Midwest.

Storm Isaias - with its wild winds and rain - left at least 2.8 million along the east coast without power.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - video on Tuesday morning showed a large portion of a pier completely destroyed.

All New York state-run coronavirus testing sites closed as the storm lashed the region.

Late in the day, the storm moved toward New England - with the same strong, gusty winds, heavy rainfall... and the threat of tornadoes.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Isaias Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction along East Coast

 At least 20 tornadoes have left a trail of destruction as Tropical Storm Isaias slammed into East Coast on Tuesday. Chip Reid reports.
CBS News

East Coast of the United States East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

At least 4 people dead, dozens injured after Tropical Storm Isaias rips through the East Coast

 At least 4 people are dead and dozens are injured after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped slammed the East Coast on Tuesday. The storm spawned at least 20 tornadoes,..
CBS News

AP Top Stories August 4 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 4th: Isaias strikes the US East Coast; Huge explosion rocks Beirut; UN Chief warms of educational catastrophe; Miner finds..
USATODAY.com

North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, generating tornadoes and knocking out power, and a twister in North Carolina killed at least one person when it obliterated a mobile home park. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:03Published

Strong winds, flooding as Isaias hits East Coast

 Tropical Storm Isaias is spawning tornadoes and dumping rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast. Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near..
USATODAY.com

Myrtle Beach begins cleanup after Isaias

 Residents in Myrtle Beach started cleanup Tuesday after Isaais left a trail of destruction. Hurricane Isaias has now been downgraded down to a tropical storm..
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open. 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Man Crushed to Death As Tropical Storm Isaias Topples Trees in NY and NJ

 Tropical Storm Isaias is leaving a deadly trail across the New York City area, knocking out power and uprooting dozens of trees ... one of which crushed a man in..
TMZ.com

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Isaias soaks beaches in Virginia, damages building

 Downgraded Isaias brings rough weather to parts of Virginia, damaging a building and sweeping across barren beaches. (Aug. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

 Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it pummeled North Carolina and Virginia on a path toward..
WorldNews

Live updates: Isaias is again a tropical storm after landfall; tornado threat in Virginia; power outages and heavy rain in North Carolina

 Live updates on Isaias, which is bringing heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes to the East Coast.
USATODAY.com

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Myrtle Beach, South Carolina City in South Carolina, United States


South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Sen. Lindsey Graham holds one-point lead in tight SC race for reelection, poll finds

 The poll found Graham with a one-point lead in his quest for a fourth term, which is within the survey's 4-point margin of error.
USATODAY.com

New England New England Region in the northeastern United States

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast [Video]

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:57Published
Fay weakens over eastern New York [Video]

Fay weakens over eastern New York

Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

More Than 2M in Dark With Isaias Hitting East Coast

More than 2 million homes and businesses have lost power along the East Coast as Tropical Storm...
Newsmax - Published

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaias was forecast to be near hurricane strength as it approached the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East Coast MIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comNewsmaxCBS NewsNPRCBS 2



Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias https://t.co/sdz6XfWCN6 https://t.co/71qYmntDJH 2 minutes ago

2029brady

Shane RT @weatherchannel: Millions are without power after #Tropical Storm #Isaias lashed the Northeast. https://t.co/v2CjzuDggt https://t.co/OYJ… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias leaves tree damage in New York City [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias leaves tree damage in New York City

High winds from Tropical Storm Isaias in New York City on Tuesday (August 4) downed tree parts in lower Manhattan.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Flooding Reported In Cecil County Following Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Flooding Reported In Cecil County Following Tropical Storm Isaias

Chopper 13 surveys flooding left behind from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:28Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Over New York City [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Moves Over New York City

Tropical storm Isaias makes its way to New York City as residents prepared for increased winds and heavy rainfall. The storm has already claimed the lives of at least two people in North Carolina...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:24Published