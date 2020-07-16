Global  
 

Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo

Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri participated in the 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo on August 04.

He discussed about the post COVID order at the summit.

"When we plan for the post COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

