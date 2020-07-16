Hardeep Singh Puri participates in 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo

"When we plan for the post COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

He discussed about the post COVID order at the summit.

Becca Farsace / The Verge The Vergecast is back to a phone-heavy discussion with a guest-heavy show. This week on the podcast, hosts Nilay Patel and..

COVID-19: CM Jagan Reddy holds review meeting with state officials Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the state on August 07. Several state officials were also present in the meeting. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,96,789 including 1,12,870 recoveries, 82,166 active cases while 1,753 deaths have been reported so far.

'Air bubbles' key to resuming international flights amid COVID: Hardeep Puri Speaking on the future of international air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said until the situation returns back to pre-coronavirus era, international flights can be made possible only through "bilateral air bubbles". "Till international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, I think answer will lie through bilateral air bubbles which will carry a possible number of people but under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions including India," Puri said during a media interaction in the national capital.

International flights set to resume with US, France and Germany: Civil Aviation Minister Underlining the importance of creating "air bubbles" for resuming international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State with independent charge for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, on July 16 said India is in advanced stage of negotiations with France, US and Germany to resume limited international flights. "We are at a very advance stage of negotiations with at least 3 countries (for air bubble). Air France will be operating 28 flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Paris between July 18 to August 01," Puri said.

Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with GOMs on COVID-19 situation Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on July 31 virtually chaired a meeting with Group of Ministers on COVID-19 situation. The meeting review the current status and the actions for the management of COVID-19 situation in the country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present. Health Minister informed that the recovery rate has improved to 64.54% and doubling rate stand at 21 days as of now.