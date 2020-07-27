|
|
|
|
1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona
|
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published
1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona
There are now 1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to ADHS.
JUST OVER 1- THOUSAND NEWCASES -- REPORTED BY THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT TODAY.
LASTTUESDAY -- THEY REPORTEDDOUBLE THAT NUMBER.
THERE'SALSO A DIP IN THE NUMBER OFDEATHS.
66 NEW DEATHS TODAY --THAT'S JUST OVER HALF OF WHATWAS REPORTED A WEEK AGO.BUT ARO
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Arizona reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospital numbers continue gradual...
azcentral.com - Published
|
Arizona reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, lower than nearly all the daily case reports for June and...
azcentral.com - Published
|
Arizona had confirmed nearly 171,000 cases of COVID-19 to date as of Thursday morning, with 3,626...
azcentral.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|