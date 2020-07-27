Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published
1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

There are now 1,030 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to ADHS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

JUST OVER 1- THOUSAND NEWCASES -- REPORTED BY THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT TODAY.

LASTTUESDAY -- THEY REPORTEDDOUBLE THAT NUMBER.

THERE'SALSO A DIP IN THE NUMBER OFDEATHS.

66 NEW DEATHS TODAY --THAT'S JUST OVER HALF OF WHATWAS REPORTED A WEEK AGO.BUT ARO




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hospitalizations continue gradual decline as state reports 1,813 new COVID-19 cases

Arizona reported more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as hospital numbers continue gradual...
azcentral.com - Published

Arizona adds relatively low 1,008 new COVID-19 cases but reports an additional 66 known deaths

Arizona reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, lower than nearly all the daily case reports for June and...
azcentral.com - Published

Watch LIVE: Gov. Doug Ducey to provide Arizona COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Arizona had confirmed nearly 171,000 cases of COVID-19 to date as of Thursday morning, with 3,626...
azcentral.com - Published


Tweets about this

MechDara1

Mech Dara MoH reported 2 new case of #COVIDー19 on the august 4. the newly infected is a Cambodian man retuning from Pakistan… https://t.co/bCNyMHp88R 2 minutes ago

dentonares

Denton County ARES RT @WeAreDCPH: Press Release: 95 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County DCPH announced 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, increasing… 1 hour ago

FundJesus

Jesus Hedge Fund Apocalypse @MattHancock This is governance in action Matt. Scottish numbers: 4 August 2020 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-1… https://t.co/XFyDIUuC6P 2 hours ago

awesley777

Tony Wesley RT @AndyfromTucson: Thread: Arizona Covid-19 update as of Tuesday, August 4. • 1,008 newly reported cases on 7,128 tests (14% positive). •… 2 hours ago

ericster14

Eric RT @JimVertuno: New Texas COVID numbers: 245 newly reported deaths, but 8,674 hospitalizations is more than 2k less we were 2 weeks ago. Th… 3 hours ago

SeleneRiveraHOY

Selene Rivera-Made in the city of Mex Orange County reported 253 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths today, raising the cumulative total t… https://t.co/OR7Hwk7ukr 3 hours ago

AmericanVet74

Michael G. RT @bulldoghill: Texas' daily numbers of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases are excluding tens of thousands of results taken from antibody and… 3 hours ago

JimVertuno

Jim Vertuno New Texas COVID numbers: 245 newly reported deaths, but 8,674 hospitalizations is more than 2k less we were 2 weeks… https://t.co/1aldXSaW5R 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

86 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pima County [Video]

86 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pima County

There are now 86 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, according to ADHS.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:32Published
New COVID-19 cases within Arizona school district [Video]

New COVID-19 cases within Arizona school district

Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District sounds the alarm about reopening schools.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:04Published
2,107 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona [Video]

2,107 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 2,107 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:27Published