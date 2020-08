Red Cross sets up evacuation center in Tehachapi

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center in Tehachapi for those displaced by the Stagecoach Fire.

JESS WEVE BEEN OUT HERE SINCE 6TONIGHT.IT IS HOT IT IS WINDY..FLAMES HAVE TAKEN OVER THE AREA.AND HUNDREDS OFFIRE CREW ARE ACTIVELY FIGHTINGTHIS FIRE..SO FARTONIGHT.

ONE FAMILY HAS LOSTTHEIR HOME AS A DIRECT RESULTFROM THIS FIRE.THIS WILL BE LIVE ON CAM)MEANWHILE -- THE KERN COUNTYFIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS FIRE CREWSWILL WORK THROUGH THE NIGHTTONIGHT.HE SAYS THEIR MAIN GOAL WILL BETO SLOW THE SPREAD OF THEFIRE AND GAIN CONTAINMENT ALLWHILE KEEPING THE COMMUNITYSAFE.LIVE NEAR HAVILAH, KYLIE WALKER23 A-B-C NEWSCONNECTING YOU.(YOUR LIVE TAG)(THIS WILL BE A VO)AND -- THE AMERICAN RED CROSS ISESTABLISHING ATEMPORARY EVACUATION POINT ATTHE OLD K-MART PARKINGLOT IN TEHACHAPI LOCATED AT 710WEST TEHACHAPI BOULEVARD INRESPONSE TO THE FIRE...HERE'S 23ABC'S METEOROLOGISTBRANDON MICHAELS WITH