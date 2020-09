Local family remembers loved ones killed in El Paso Walmart shooting one year later

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:38s - Published on August 5, 2020

BABY THAT DAY.

FOX FORTY'SKRISTI GROSS HAS MORE ON HOWTHEY'RE BEING REMEMBERED.AND IT'S BEEN ONE YEARSINCE ELIZABETH TERRY'S WORLDWAS TURNED UPSIDE DOWN AND ILIKE THIS WHERE OR STRANDEDSHOT HEARD IT'S BEEN JUST ANIGHTMARE EVERY DAY ONE YEARSAND SHE FOUND OUT HER NIECEJORDAN IN JORDAN'S HAS BEENANDRIAN CHANDO WERE KILLEDAFTER A GUNMAN OPENED FIRE ATAN EL PASO WALMART ON IT WAS AHARD AMAZING HAS BEEN HEACTUALLY TOOK AND SILENT UNDERTORY, I HEARD I THINK CHILDRENJORDAN WAS THE ABSOLUTE LIGHTOF OUR LIFE SEE HAD THEBRIGHTEST SMILE THE MOSTDISTINCT JUST.THE WHOLE LOT OF OUR FAMILYWHEN SHE WAS IN HER ROOM,EVERYBODY YOU ARE YOU CANPROBABLY HEAR HER BEFORE SHESAW HER SO SHE HAD THEPRESENCE IS ABSOLUTELY MISSTERRY SAYS THEY DIEDPROTECTING THEIR INFANT SONPAUL WHO SURVIVED THE DEADLYATTACK FROM WHAT WE UNDERSTANDARE UNDER A SECOND FRONT OFTHE GUNMAN OR SHELVING JARDINSJARDIN SHELTER, THE BABY THEIRFINAL ACT A DISPLAY OF THEPARENTS UNCONDITIONAL LOVE THEFAMILY IS STILL GRIEVING ANDTRYING TO KEEP THEIR MEMORIESALIVE, THEY SPENT THE DAYREMEMBERING JORDAN IN ANDRE,WE JUST INSTANTLY SHARE OURMEMORIES AND OUR KEENERTERRORISM.ITSTILL VERY FRESH.

STILLTRYING TO PICK UP THE PIECES.KERRY SAYS THE 3 KIDS ARE NOWBEING RAISED BY FAMILY MEMBERSSURROUNDED BY LOVE WITH THETIMES SO THEM YOU KNOW THERE'SSTILL A LOT OF LOVECARE IN THE WORLD AND THISONE ACT OF EVIL DOESN'T DEFINE