Great American Outdoors Act Provides Needed Money For Repairs
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:51s - Published
This is the biggest infusion of money for outdoor conservation, ever.
Senator Gardner Visited The Rocky Mountain Arsenal Today To Explain How Money From The Great American Outdoors Act Will Help [Video]

Rocky Mountain Arsenal will be receiving money from the Great American Outdoors Act to help with the back log of maintenance projects it has.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:34Published
Great American Outdoors act passed [Video]

National Parks like Red Rock Canyon are about to get some more love. Congress passed the outdoor act which will give money to recreation projects across the country.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:09Published
Cory Gardner Pushes For Great American Outdoor Act [Video]

Sen. Cory Gardner is a Republican and Colorado's junior senator.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published