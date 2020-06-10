Great American Outdoors Act Provides Needed Money For Repairs

Senator Gardner Visited The Rocky Mountain Arsenal Today To Explain How Money From The Great American Outdoors Act Will HelpRocky Mountain Arsenal will be receiving money from the Great American Outdoors Act to help with the back log of maintenance projects it has.
Great American Outdoors act passedNational Parks like Red Rock Canyon are about to get some more love. Congress passed the outdoor act which will give money to recreation projects across the country.
Cory Gardner Pushes For Great American Outdoor ActSen. Cory Gardner is a Republican and Colorado's junior senator.