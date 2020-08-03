Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for thousands of people on Long Island on Tuesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long Island

Tropical storm watches are in effect from the Jersey Shore to Long Island Sound.

Tropical Storm Isaias is working its way up the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1...

Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it...