Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long Island
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:39s
Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long Island

Tropical Storm Isaias Knocks Out Power For Thousands On Long Island

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for thousands of people on Long Island on Tuesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

0
Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast

Tropical Storm Isaias kills at least one on its way to U.S. Northeast Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least one person and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands as it...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Isaias downgraded to tropical storm after slamming Carolinas as a Category 1 hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias is working its way up the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1...
CBS News - Published

Storm Watch: Tri-State Area Bracing For Tropical Storm Isaias To Arrive Tuesday

Tropical storm watches are in effect from the Jersey Shore to Long Island Sound.
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News Tropical Storm Isaias Uproots Trees, Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Mass. - CBS Boston https://t.co/T2uVKl8a7s 14 minutes ago

ManhattanNews

Manhattan News Isaias Knocks Out Power, Public Transportation Across Northeast - U.S. News & World Report https://t.co/OWU1Ddm3dX https://t.co/YyAk7J8VC2 46 minutes ago

SamuelWang2018

Samuel Wang RT @WashTimes: Tropical Storm Isaias floods D.C. region, knocks out power for thousands. https://t.co/L3dYEXde8Q 49 minutes ago

BSkylstad

Brenda Hill Skylstad RT @TheSunChronicle: Tropical Storm Isaias knocks out power to thousands in Attleboro area https://t.co/WjGw3U2Ew2 https://t.co/VBcwMYdVOa 55 minutes ago

TheSunChronicle

The Sun Chronicle Tropical Storm Isaias knocks out power to thousands in Attleboro area https://t.co/WjGw3U2Ew2 https://t.co/VBcwMYdVOa 57 minutes ago

Galvo508

Galvo🥊 RT @PhotogMarc_ent: Tropical Storm Isaias causes a high-voltage transformer fire and knocks down trees in the Greater Brockton area @Henn8… 1 hour ago

DanCorcoranTV

Dan Corcoran UPDATE ===>> Isaias Knocks Out Power to More Than 595,000 Statewide; Leaves Damage As It Exits State https://t.co/5Z0JNbOFUH 1 hour ago

JrSoulPtrl

Paul Paglia Isaias Knocks Out Power to More Than 595,000 Statewide; Leaves Damage As It Exits State https://t.co/BSUHeLmqec 1 hour ago


Tropical Storm Isaias Uproots Trees, Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Mass.

Tropical Storm Isaias Uproots Trees, Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Mass.

Strong winds brought down trees across Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:32
" isaias " NYC Bus gets trapped under live power lines

" isaias " NYC Bus gets trapped under live power lines

" isaias " NYC Bus gets trapped under live power lines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:43
U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias

U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias

[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14