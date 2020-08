Roger Marshall, a physician from south-central Kansas, speaks about the state of the economy in Kansas.



Related videos from verified sources Rep. Marshall on COVID-19



U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician from south-central Kansas, speaks on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:36 Published 5 minutes ago U.S. Senate candidates in Kansas weigh in on reopening



Several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Kansas weighed in on reopening the economy during the pandemic. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:19 Published on June 17, 2020