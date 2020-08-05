Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How we're using DNA tech to help farmers fight crop diseases | Laura Boykin

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 12:27s - Published
How we're using DNA tech to help farmers fight crop diseases | Laura Boykin

How we're using DNA tech to help farmers fight crop diseases | Laura Boykin

Nearly 800 million people worldwide depend on cassava for survival -- but this critical food source is under attack by entirely preventable viruses, says computational biologist and TED Senior Fellow Laura Boykin.

She takes us to the farms in East Africa where she's working with a diverse team of scientists to help farmers keep their crops healthy using a portable DNA lab and mini supercomputer that can identify viruses in hours, instead of months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juliewa43117224

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! RT @STcom: As the economy and travel gradually restart, workers re-entering Singapore and the workforce pose potential #Covid19 risks. The… 2 minutes ago

TheFlaBar

The Florida Bar The Florida Bar's weekly #TechTip is now online. This week we show you ... "How To Utilize 5 Microsoft Teams Tips"… https://t.co/MuP6eO0rwa 18 minutes ago

lhaukmee

Lisa ☕️Hauk-Meeker ☕️🌈 @MsGendron @jenniferbritton @piya Tech are great tools that help learners develop & share their understandings in a… https://t.co/SkNSANOV2G 19 minutes ago

junkmistress

MAGA Cynthia RT @rockormiston2: @jchristensen025 @KennedyClouds @skydrama @NASAEarth @NWSDesMoines Need a before storm image & another one next week onc… 21 minutes ago

gasfasdy

SUBJHOMTHONG RICE MILL RT @BojanaVukov: This #Robot nurse could soon help to combat COVID-19 by @cheddar via @Fabriziobustama #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #cor… 31 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times As the economy and travel gradually restart, workers re-entering Singapore and the workforce pose potential… https://t.co/ja72Wi7SrH 1 hour ago

SHopeDavis

SpencerHopeDavis Jazzed to announce I'm a Google Certified Trainer #GoogleET Ready to contribute and help educators navigate through… https://t.co/KLRRf1yFDy 2 hours ago

comcast

Comcast @Rendentare Hi. We can assist with getting a tech scheduled to come out to fix the line. Send a DM with the full ad… https://t.co/qaigpUc9TO 2 hours ago