Students question UL's online course fee
Students question UL's online course fee
Students question UL's online course fee
3 ul lafayette has historically offered online classes to accommodate a studen's individual needs... during this time some students are questioning whether the university should be charging college students additional fees to take online classes.... her's news 1's rain augustine with an update... stand up: guys ul lafayette students took to facebook to share discontent over extra fees that apply to*certai* virtual courses.

I spoke to the vice president of enrollment management who says ther's a difference between online and*remot* classes.

"when covid happended, we had a lot of classes that were face to face as well so we call them a whole differnt classification.

We call those remote," dr. dwayne bowie, vice president of enrollment management.

Remote courses may not have any extra fees, but when it comes to traditional online and hybrid classes, a 30 dollar "per credit hour fee" is used to support technology and online falculty "we actually have a training process, a certification process to teach online classes that haver certain technology built into those classes," dr. dwayne bowie, vice president of enrollment management.

Ul lafayette elijah list will be a senior this fall... he works two jobs to support his education "i's comforting to know that i will have a certified teacher, and i will have someone there that, you know, can fix problems with technoligy that i might have, but at the same i's still surpsing that i have to pay these fees.

Luckily for me i's only two classes, but for someone else it could be their entire schedule," elijah list, ul lafayette student.

Dr. dewayne bowies says he understands the confusion between online and remote courses, but ensures that the university is doing their best to accomadate students during this time "online allows them to then still be engaged and earn the're degree at ul and not come to campus.

So tha's one of the real benefits," dr. dwayne bowie, vice president of enrollment management.

In lafayette rain augustine, news 15 thanks rain for more information on u's online courses you can visit louisiana.edu




