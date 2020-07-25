Global  
 

Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

A sand art of Ram Temple was crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony in Ayodhya, today.

Replica of temple was made to mark the auspicious day.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Various dignitaries are also likely to participate in the grand ceremony.

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Lord Ram belongs to all, moment of 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be joyous for me: Uma Bharti [Video]

Lord Ram belongs to all, moment of 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be joyous for me: Uma Bharti

While speaking to media ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uma Bharti said, "This moment will be joyous for me and Lord Ram belongs to all." The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05. Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Earthen lamps were being made and sold in Assam's Dibrugarh in view of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. Locals bought 'diyas' from market which they will light up to celebrate the day. "We have come to buy earthen lamps in view of tomorrow's 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. We will also distribute these in different houses," said a local. The foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

UPSC result 2019: Pratibha Verma from UP tops among women candidates [Video]

UPSC result 2019: Pratibha Verma from UP tops among women candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur, UP has secured first place among girls in the examination. Pratibha Verma has an All India Rank 3. "Students get a lot of material online, online education has become a very big medium of preparation nowadays. Online education has increased opportunities not only in cities but also in rural areas talent to get first position among girls in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019," Pratibha said. Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore who secured second position also shared his experience. He said, "This was my second attempt in the civil service exams. My parents were very supportive, especially my mother."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published
Watch: Devotees light earthen lamps at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple [Video]

Watch: Devotees light earthen lamps at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Earthen lamps were lit at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries from political and religious fields are likely to participate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Allahabad Allahabad Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes [Video]

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sand artists pay tribute to Kargil heroes

Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Nag Panchami 2020: Devotees offer prayers at temple in Prayagraj [Video]

Nag Panchami 2020: Devotees offer prayers at temple in Prayagraj

Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta. 'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers. The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally mark the start of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Indian PM Modi to lead temple construction ceremony

 Building of the Ayodhya temple will begin after a decades-long legal fight between Hindus and Muslims.
BBC News

Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram...
IndiaTimes - Published

Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan: Yogi to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to review security arrangements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to take stock of...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Ayodhya to light up for 'Bhoomi Pujan', potters make 1.25 lakh earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple event

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, several areas of Ayodhya were...
DNA - Published


Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette [Video]

Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette

Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach [Video]

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created replica of Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 05. The event will be attended by Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot [Video]

Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot

Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:53Published