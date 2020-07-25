Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

UPSC result 2019: Pratibha Verma from UP tops among women candidates



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur, UP has secured first place among girls in the examination. Pratibha Verma has an All India Rank 3. "Students get a lot of material online, online education has become a very big medium of preparation nowadays. Online education has increased opportunities not only in cities but also in rural areas talent to get first position among girls in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019," Pratibha said. Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore who secured second position also shared his experience. He said, "This was my second attempt in the civil service exams. My parents were very supportive, especially my mother."

