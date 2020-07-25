Sand art of Ram Temple crafted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

While speaking to media ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Uma Bharti said, "This moment will be joyous for me and Lord Ram belongs to all." The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05. Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic.
Earthen lamps were being made and sold in Assam's Dibrugarh in view of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. Locals bought 'diyas' from market which they will light up to celebrate the day. "We have come to buy earthen lamps in view of tomorrow's 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. We will also distribute these in different houses," said a local. The foundation stone will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur, UP has secured first place among girls in the examination. Pratibha Verma has an All India Rank 3. "Students get a lot of material online, online education has become a very big medium of preparation nowadays. Online education has increased opportunities not only in cities but also in rural areas talent to get first position among girls in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019," Pratibha said. Meanwhile, Jatin Kishore who secured second position also shared his experience. He said, "This was my second attempt in the civil service exams. My parents were very supportive, especially my mother."
Earthen lamps were lit at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various dignitaries from political and religious fields are likely to participate.
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' on July 26. The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.
Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta. 'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers. The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.
Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created replica of Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 05. The event will be attended by Prime Minister..
Amid the preparation for the ground-breaking for a new Ram temple in Ayodhya, what is the status of the plan to build a mosque at an alternate piece of land? Hindustan Times national political editor..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:53Published