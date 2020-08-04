Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Touts Florida's Mail-In System
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:59s - Published
President Trump Touts Florida's Mail-In System

President Trump Touts Florida's Mail-In System

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with local election officials about the surge of mail-in votes they expect.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump encourages Florida to vote by mail, calls system 'Safe and Secure'

President Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Florida voters should vote by mail this November,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Trump backs mail in voting in Florida battleground

In an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump now is encouraging voters in the critical swing state...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well [Video]

Trump Justifies Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell Well

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses Return To Work Guidance [Video]

Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Discusses Return To Work Guidance

CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with the governor, who was giving his first formal interview since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:41Published
Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State [Video]

Trump: Voting By Mail Is Just Fine, If It's Done In A Red State

US President Donald Trump has recently begun laying the groundwork for casting doubt on election results. The doubt, he has argued, would be legitimate if counting mail-in ballots delays the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published