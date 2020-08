Navy SEALs cut ties with museum in Fort Pierce over Colin Kaepernick video

The commander of the Navy SEALs said the unit will suspend its support of the National Navy SEAL Museum, a nonprofit organization not overseen by the military after videos surfaced online of dogs attacking a man wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey during a demonstration.

