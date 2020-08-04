Only Half Of Building Closed After IL Secretary Of State's Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Illinois Secretary of State’s office employees said they walked off the job Tuesday after a coworker tested positive for COVID-19.
CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
