Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Only Half Of Building Closed After IL Secretary Of State's Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Only Half Of Building Closed After IL Secretary Of State's Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Only Half Of Building Closed After IL Secretary Of State's Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Illinois Secretary of State’s office employees said they walked off the job Tuesday after a coworker tested positive for COVID-19.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SammiLive

Samantha RT @TaraMolinaTV: ONLY ON @cbschicago: More than a dozen Secretary of State employees walked off the job today after their co-worker test… 2 hours ago

TaraMolinaTV

Tara Molina ONLY ON @cbschicago: More than a dozen Secretary of State employees walked off the job today after their co-worke… https://t.co/kkF09M1qzP 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pa.'s Education Secretary Takes New Job As Schools Across State Grapple With Reopening Plans [Video]

Pa.'s Education Secretary Takes New Job As Schools Across State Grapple With Reopening Plans

Pennsylvania's secretary of education is leaving the job as the state grapples with school reopening plans.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published
COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt [Video]

COVID: India's recovered cases are now double the active infections, informs govt

The Union Health Ministry on August 04 briefed the media in Delhi, over the current COVID-19 situation in nation. Speaking in press conference, Ministry of Health, Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Big Star In Wicker Park Closes After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Big Star In Wicker Park Closes After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Big Star in Wicker Park was forced to close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:19Published