Memorial Bicycle Ride

Nearly 90 cyclists took part in the event to remember a good friend and member of the Charles City community, Ellen Bengtson.

They gathered to remember a good friend who was a very active member of the charles city community.xxx "she was probably the sweetest person i could ever imagine."

A lot of emotion tonight as the 'bike around tuesday' cycle group remembered avid cyclist ellen bengtson a dear friend, who quickly found her way into this group's collective heart.

"her and i would go on some trail rides together.

She didn't mind riding with grandpa.

We called her our adopted granddaughte r because i'm old enough to be her grandfather.

She didn't mind riding with me."

Bengtson was well known in charles city.

A successful engineer and musician who was active in the community.

Dick neal says it's no surprise so many people came out for tonight's ride.

"all the people that are here don't maybe come on a normal tuesday night, but they are tonight for the ride of silence and like i said, she was well known in the community and all the stuff she was involved in."

The cyclists say the ride was organized to remember ellen ?

*- but also to remind drivers keep an eye out for cyclists on the road.

Bob krueger says he's seen too many close calls.

"i've certainly noticed a lot in the last few years.

People first of all texting and also impatient, they come to a hill and they want to pass."

Even though ellen's life was cut short ?

"* her legacy in charles city will clearly endure.

"we thank you for ellen and we thank you for her kindness that you showed in this community.

She showed it in the orchestra.

She showed it in the rotary.

She showed it in bengtson certainly achieved a lot in her short life ?

"* attending yale and columbia university before becoming an environmental engineer for cambrex.

