Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores August 3-7

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 week ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, August 3 and Friday, August 7, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

Morning on daybreak, we take an in-depth look at the different types of skin cancer and how you can protect yourself.

It's time now to take at middle georgia's latest food service inspection scores.

Here are the bottom scores from the past week in restaurant report card.

1 family deli 1321 green st warner robins, ga 31093 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 07-28-2020 double dragon 113 union st vienna, ga 31092 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 07-31-2020 huddle house 4890 ocmulgee e blvd macon, ga 31217 last inspection score: 90 last inspection date: 07-28-2020 marco's pizza 315 49 hwy ste d byron, ga 31008 last inspection score: 89 last inspection date: 07-27-2020 baymont inn & suites (food service) 3680 riverside dr macon, ga 31210 last inspection score: 86 last inspection date: 07-29-2020 american philly and wings ii 1307 watson you