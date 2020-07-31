|
Good Question: How’s Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting?
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Good Question: How's Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting?
The number of Minnesotans requesting mail-in ballots this year has reached numbers never seen before, reports Jeff Wagner (2:52).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 4, 2020
