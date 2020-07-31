Good Question: How’s Minn. Dealing With Spike In Mail-In Voting?

The number of Minnesotans requesting mail-in ballots this year has reached numbers never seen before, reports Jeff Wagner (2:52).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 4, 2020



Related videos from verified sources What Is A COVID-19 Saliva Test? Good Question



So what is a COVID-19 saliva test and why is Minnesota going that route? Good question, Jeff Wagner reports (2:44).WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 3, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:44 Published 1 day ago Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details



US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked for the US Elections to be delayed. "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago Good Question: What Happens When A Student Gets Sick?



MDH says contacts of the close contacts, which could be parents or siblings, don't need to quarantine. That changes if the close contact gets sick or tests positive, then all the household members.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:19 Published 5 days ago