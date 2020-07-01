DC's Stargirl S01E13 Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two - Season Finale

DC's Stargirl 1x13 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E.
- Part Two" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD (Season Finale) - PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA.
Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star.
Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113).
Original airdate 8/11/2020.