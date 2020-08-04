Global  
 

Most Evacuation Orders Lifted As Apple Fire Scorches 26,850 Acres; 20% Containment Reported
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Most evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday evening as the Apple Fire continued to burn — 26,850 acre as of the latest update — with a reported 20% containment.

