Most Evacuation Orders Lifted As Apple Fire Scorches 26,850 Acres; 20% Containment Reported
Most evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday evening as the Apple Fire continued to burn — 26,850 acre as of the latest update — with a reported 20% containment.
Diesel truck malfunction sparked Apple Fire that has burned over 26,000 acres, investigators sayThe Apple Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California was sparked by a vehicle malfunction, authorities announced.