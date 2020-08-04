Most Evacuation Orders Lifted As Apple Fire Scorches 26,850 Acres; 20% Containment Reported

Most evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday evening as the Apple Fire continued to burn — 26,850 acre as of the latest update — with a reported 20% containment.



