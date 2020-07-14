Inland Empire Seeing Decreases In Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Inland Empire Seeing Decreases In Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Riverside and San Bernardino counties are reporting decreases in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations, but health officials warn that now is not the time to stop wearing face coverings or practicing physical distancing.
Doctors and nurses are stretched to their limits at emergency rooms across Southern California, and in Riverside County, hospitals experienced their worst single-day spike in both hospitalizations and..