Ram Mandir: Indian community in us celebrates Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya | Oneindia News

Not just across India but the excitement on the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is across continents as members of the Indian community in the United States were seen gathering in groups outside Capitol Hill in Washington DC to celebrate the groundbreaking occasion.

While some members of the community were seen clad in traditional attire, others donned yellow and saffron-coloured clothes and went out on a march raising saffron flags and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The highlight of the celebration was the ‘Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Tableau’ that ferried between the US Capitol Hill and White House.

The organisers told that their celebrations are marking the beginning of the historic temple construction.