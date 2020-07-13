Flash floods, mudslides kill 13 people in South Korea

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
High flying NZer and young son killed in South Korean landslideOne of the New Zealanders who died after flash flooding and landslides was a high-flying businesswoman who had moved back to South Korea in 2018.Defence Attache..
New Zealand Herald
Torrential rain causes flooding and landslides in South Korea, leaving 6 dead
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
South Korea floods leave 13 dead
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54Published
New Zealanders reportedly killed in South Korea landslidesNew Zealand nationals are reportedly among victims who are dead after landslides crushed their tourist accommodation in South Korea.The Korea Times reported that..
New Zealand Herald
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources