Flash floods, mudslides kill 13 people in South Korea
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Days of heavy rain trigger floods and mudslides, leaving 13 people dead and forcing more than 1,000 from their homes.

High flying NZer and young son killed in South Korean landslide

 One of the New Zealanders who died after flash flooding and landslides was a high-flying businesswoman who had moved back to South Korea in 2018.Defence Attache..
New Zealand Herald
Torrential rain causes flooding and landslides in South Korea, leaving 6 dead [Video]

At least six people died and eight others are missing after heavy rainfall pounded much of South Korea over the weekend.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
South Korea floods leave 13 dead [Video]

South Korea's longest spell of monsoon rain in seven years has caused flooding that has forced more than 1,000 people to leave their homes. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

New Zealanders reportedly killed in South Korea landslides

 New Zealand nationals are reportedly among victims who are dead after landslides crushed their tourist accommodation in South Korea.The Korea Times reported that..
New Zealand Herald

Homes entombed in mud as flash floods kill at least 16 people in Indonesia [Video]

Homes entombed in mud as flash floods kill at least 16 people in Indonesia

Homes became entombed as thick two-meter deep layers of mud have blocked streets after flash floods hit Indonesia on Tuesday (July 14). Footage from Luwu Utara in South Sulawesi shows how the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Ten dead and dozens more missing as flash floods hit Indonesia [Video]

Ten dead and dozens more missing as flash floods hit Indonesia

Ten people were killed and dozens more missing after flash floods hit Indonesia last today (July 14). Homes were battered with the torrent and cars were washed away following heavy rain in the South..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
Stranded resident carried to safety in a digger as floods hit Indonesia [Video]

Stranded resident carried to safety in a digger as floods hit Indonesia

This is the dramatic moment a man was rescued from flash floods this morning (July 13) by climbing onto a digger. The resident was heard calling for help and clinging to a tree and heavy rain caused..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:58Published