Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bihar government of 'politicising' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Shiv Sena leader said that the Nitish Kumar government is politicising the issue ahead of state assembly polls. Earlier, Raut had said Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the probe on its own. Meanwhile, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the Sushant's death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father KK Singh met the state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday night. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ayodhya as preparations are underway for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister along with an exclusive group of invitees will be attending the ceremony. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it won't even know where did Sushant live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," said Raut.
Incessant rainfall led to water-logging in parts of Mumbai on August 04. Parle area, King's Circle area, Andheri among other parts of the city has submerged into rainwater. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense to very intense rainfall is likely to continue in many parts of Mumbai during next 3 hours. Speaking to ANI on current situation of Mumbai, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi River had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now."
High Tide was experienced at Mumbai's Marine Drive on August 04 after the city witnessed incessant rainfall. Severe water logging was also seen in various parts of Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for August 04 and 05 for an extremely heavy downpour.
Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava on August 04 stated that Oxford vaccine, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, got approval for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials which are starting within a week at 17 sites. Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford vaccine.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a number of vaccines are now in phase-3 clinical trials. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 03 again tested positive for COVID-19 on the 10th day of his admission to hospital. Today, Andhra Pradesh reported 7,822 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state 1,66,586. Uttar Pradesh reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 40,191 and death toll to 1,778. Tamil Nadu reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,63,222 including 2,02,283 discharges and 4,241 deaths.
Forest Department rescued a captured a leopard which strayed in Deolali camp of Nashik."We got information from military area that one big leopard is roaming around in the area, we shifted the cage there and caught him, and it could be around seven to eight years old. Two death cases were also reported in nearby area," said Nashik's Range Forest Officer, Vivek Bhadane.
A leopard was rescued by the forest department after it entered Nashik's Chande village area. Wild animal fell into a well and was rescued in a cage by the team. "A leopard fell into the well. Our team reached the spot and rescued it. A huge crowd gathered," said official.
Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the grand ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan.
Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday. The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads. Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas. A portion of a road..
Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night and this morning. The local trains have been stopped in the city and all offices in the city, except emergency..