Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert

Severe water logging was witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city on August 05.

Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for August 05.

The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day.

Rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since August 04.