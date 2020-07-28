Modi Reach New

|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India
PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi templeAhead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple..
IndiaTimes
PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir: Top developmentsPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir. PM Modi arrived in a chopper from Lucknow and was greeted by..
IndiaTimes
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Locals sing 'bhajans' in Ghaziabad to celebrate Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47Published
PM arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram templeThe ground-breaking ceremony by PM Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of Hindutva movement leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being..
IndiaTimes
India: Modi to lay Ayodhya temple foundation to push Hindu agenda
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama
Aligarh's BJYM workers distribute 'tulsi plants' on pious day of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Hanumangarhi, Ayodhya
Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36Published
PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in AyodhyaPrime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji..
IndiaTimes
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram templeThe Prime Minister's office shared a picture of PM Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. A helicopter would fly him to..
IndiaTimes
