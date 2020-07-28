Modi Reach New

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on August 5 morning ahead of the mega Ram Temple fest.

He was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Both the leaders wore face masks and social distancing was strictly followed.

PM Modi then proceeded to pray at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrived at Ram Temple ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony. Sadhvi Rithambara and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev were also seen at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries will also attend the grand ceremony.

Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan [Video]

Watch: Rangoli decoration outside RSS office in Maharashtra ahead of Bhoomi Pujan

Beautiful Rangolis were made outside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be attending the grand ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan.

PM Modi offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple

 Ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple..
PM Narendra Modi in Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir: Top developments

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir. PM Modi arrived in a chopper from Lucknow and was greeted by..
Locals sing 'bhajans' in Ghaziabad to celebrate Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' [Video]

Locals sing 'bhajans' in Ghaziabad to celebrate Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Locals in UP's Ghaziabad are celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple which will going to be held in Ayodhya on August 05. People in Kaushambi area sang 'bhajans' to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

PM arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

 The ground-breaking ceremony by PM Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of Hindutva movement leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being..
India: Modi to lay Ayodhya temple foundation to push Hindu agenda [Video]

India: Modi to lay Ayodhya temple foundation to push Hindu agenda

Hindu nationalist leader to launch construction of controversial temple amid fears India is losing its secularism.

Aligarh's BJYM workers distribute 'tulsi plants' on pious day of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' [Video]

Aligarh's BJYM workers distribute 'tulsi plants' on pious day of Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) distributed 'tulsi plants' (holy basil) on the auspicious occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in UP's Aligarh. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 05. Only 200 people will be allowed to present at the temple premises. They distributed plants of holy basil amid coronavirus pandemic to curb the spread of infection.

Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5 [Video]

Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated. Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji..
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

 The Prime Minister's office shared a picture of PM Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. A helicopter would fly him to..
