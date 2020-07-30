Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias lashes New York City with high winds and rain
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Winds from Tropical Storm Isaias lashed Lower Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday (August 4), leaving downed tree branches.

Winds from Tropical Storm Isaias lashed Lower Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday (August 4), leaving downed tree branches.




Man Killed By Falling Tree In Queens As Isaias Whips Through NYC

A man in Queens was killed by a falling tree on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said, as heavy winds...
Gothamist - Published

Tropical Storm Isaias set to smash New York with torrential rain and driving winds

Storm is currently centre off the coasts of Florida and South Carolina but heading north
Independent - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens as it hits Puerto Rico; most of Florida in forecast path

The official forecast for Isaias shows peak winds of 70 mph when the storm is near the coast of...
USATODAY.com - Published


DrRezahosseini

Reza Tropical Storm Isaias lashes East Coast with torrential rain, strong wind gusts https://t.co/b8EsHduQEE 23 minutes ago

smithy1155_Bot

Andys The news at 09:10:37 News Source: BBC News Title: Tropical Storm Isaias lashes US East Coast, killing at least fou… https://t.co/7rchTGsse5 24 minutes ago

HourlyNewsLive

Hourly News Live [UK] Tropical Storm Isaias lashes US East Coast, killing at least four - BBC News Read More: https://t.co/CXM9mxo2Qn 33 minutes ago

holywell_john

John Holywell Tropical Storm Isaias lashes US East Coast, killing at least four https://t.co/24oTwB3TMI 1 hour ago

Marplesmarbles

Marplesmarbles Tropical Storm Isaias lashes US East Coast, killing at least four https://t.co/Bftc7RsEyK 2 hours ago

Vastuullisuus

Vastuullisuusuutiset BBC News - #Tropical #Storm Isaias lashes #US East Coast, killing at least four @Vastuullisuus https://t.co/rJbdT7HtAK 2 hours ago

Samsoprano30

Sam hussain BBC News - Tropical Storm Isaias lashes US East Coast, killing at least four https://t.co/FinUtI0IHh 2 hours ago

zinggy1

zing Tropical Storm Isaias lashes US East Coast, killing at least four https://t.co/Km5qKH1p4t 2 hours ago


Tropical Storm Isaias crushes cars, trees in New York [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias crushes cars, trees in New York

Tropical Storm Isaias continued to ravage the east coast on Tuesday (August 4), toppling trees onto cars in Astoria Queens, New York.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:23Published
New York bus, multiple cars get trapped under tree, live power lines due to Hurricane Isaias [Video]

New York bus, multiple cars get trapped under tree, live power lines due to Hurricane Isaias

A bus in Brooklyn, New York felt the wrath of Hurricane Isaias on Tuesday (August 4) after strong winds broke a tree in half, causing it to fall on power lines and trapping two cars underneath.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Widespread Damage Across Maryland Tuesday [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Causes Widespread Damage Across Maryland Tuesday

Tropical Storm Isaias dumped heavy rain in parts of Maryland Tuesday as it moved through the region. The storm also cause widespread damage across much of the region.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 06:51Published