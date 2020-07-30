|
Tropical Storm Isaias lashes New York City with high winds and rain
Winds from Tropical Storm Isaias lashed Lower Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday (August 4), leaving downed tree branches.
A man in Queens was killed by a falling tree on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said, as heavy winds...
Gothamist - Published
Storm is currently centre off the coasts of Florida and South Carolina but heading north
Independent - Published
Also reported by •NYTimes.com
The official forecast for Isaias shows peak winds of 70 mph when the storm is near the coast of...
USATODAY.com - Published
