Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capitalDubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged
Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosionSmoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered.
CBS News
'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,..
New Zealand Herald
Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM
Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled
