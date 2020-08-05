Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion.

The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured.

The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have beentriggered by a fire near a storage facility housing the volatile chemicalammonium nitrate.

Smoke was still rising from the port at dawn, where atowering grain silo was shattered.

Major streets were littered with debris anddamaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out.

The blast struck withthe force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and was heard and felt as far away asCyprus, more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged [Video]

At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged

Dr Mirna Doumit, president of the Order of Nurses in Beirut, said three of the city's hospitals had been destroyed in the explosion in the port area.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosion

 Smoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered.
CBS News

'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100

 Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,..
New Zealand Herald

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM [Video]

Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM

Hassan Diab also appeals for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in major economic crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published
Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled [Video]

Watch: Huge explosions rock Lebanon's Beirut; buildings & cars totalled

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences center GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometers (180 miles) across the Mediterranean. Lebanon's interior minister said it appeared that a large cache of ammonium nitrate in the port had detonated. For hours after the explosion, the most destructive in all of Lebanon’s troubled history, ambulances rushed in from around the country to carry away the wounded. Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies, and generators to keep their lights on.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this