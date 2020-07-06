At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged

Dr Mirna Doumit, president of the Order of Nurses in Beirut, said three of the city's hospitals had been destroyed in the explosion in the port area.



Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured. The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have beentriggered by a fire near a storage facility housing the volatile chemicalammonium nitrate. Smoke was still rising from the port at dawn, where atowering grain silo was shattered. Major streets were littered with debris anddamaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. The blast struck withthe force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and was heard and felt as far away asCyprus, more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970 Lebanon assesses aftermath of massive Beirut explosion Smoke was still rising from the port, where towering grain silos had been shattered.

CBS News 1 hour ago 'Apocalypse': Beirut confronts devastation after blast killed at least 100 Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, after a massive explosion at the port sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital,..

New Zealand Herald 1 hour ago Those responsible for Beirut 'catastrophe' will 'pay price': PM



Hassan Diab also appeals for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in major economic crisis.