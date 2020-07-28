The Champions League is back this week!!!

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34Published