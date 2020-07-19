Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989.

There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraved have been taken."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priest Priest Person authorized to lead the sacred rituals of a religion

'Sawan': Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday [Video]

'Sawan': Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday

Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh on August 03. They also performed 'Aarti' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. 'Bhasma aarti' was also performed in the early morning hours at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the last Monday. This year, 'Sawan' month began on July 06 and it ends today. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published
COVID-19: Priests request devotees to offer Sawan prayers from home [Video]

COVID-19: Priests request devotees to offer Sawan prayers from home

With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation, priests have urged the devotees to offer prayers of Sawan from home. Sawan is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the year dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:23Published

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev [Video]

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published
Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

RSS and other like-minded groups worked for 30 years to fulfil Ram temple resolve: Mohan Bhagwat

 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other like-minded organisations worked for nearly 30 years to fulfil the resolve of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, RSS chief..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi performs ‘bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-Day


One-time unique security code for guests attending Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple Bhoomi...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Workers, security personnel, priests in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises are also being tested for...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

achu21in

maniketh achuthan @ShekharGupta @ChandnaHimani @soniyaagrawal21 That's what the allopathic pharmaceutical mafia andvthe presstitutes… https://t.co/J5UkWyqhXn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Watch: PM Modi performs 'sashtang pranam' to Ram Lalla ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'sashtang pranam' to Ram Lalla ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'sashtang pranam' to Ram Lalla and performed aarti. He seeks blessings from Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi site ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony.

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published