9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989.

There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraved have been taken."