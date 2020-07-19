9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh on August 03. They also performed 'Aarti' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. 'Bhasma aarti' was also performed in the early morning hours at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the last Monday. This year, 'Sawan' month began on July 06 and it ends today. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation, priests have urged the devotees to offer prayers of Sawan from home. Sawan is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the year dedicated to Lord Shiva.
A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of..