Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrived at Ram Temple ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony. Sadhvi Rithambara and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev were also seen at the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other dignitaries will also attend the grand ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.
A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'. Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added. Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.
Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar, came out after the criticism on medicine 'Coronil', which they earlier claimed to cure coronavirus. He said that Patanjali never claimed that 'Coronil' can cure or control COVID-19 rather, claimed that the medicine is used in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. "We never told the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control corona, we said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it," said Balkrishnam.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Acharya Balkrishna also performed yoga along with Baba Ramdev. They performed various 'asanas' in the event. The International Day of Yoga marked its sixth anniversary this year.
Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days and 100% patients recovered in 7 days."
Patanjali Ayurved, CEO, Acharya Balkrishna, on June 13 claimed that cure for COVID-19 is possible through Ayurveda, adding that company's clinical trials on positive patients got 100% favourable results. He said, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results." "After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," he added.
