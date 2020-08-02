Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05.

Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event.

This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together.

We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India.

This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotes

 Shortly after performing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people with chants of 'Jai Siyaram'. "This call is resonating not..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev [Video]

Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Chidananda Saraswati Chidananda Saraswati Indian guru


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya begins ritual with 'Gauri Ganesh puja'

The three-day rituals that will culminate with the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple began with 'Gauri...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Mayawati credits Supreme Court for paving way for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram temple "bhoomi pujan", BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday credited the Supreme Court...
Mid-Day - Published

Photos: Preparations, cleanliness drive in full swing ahead of Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya

Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Tweets about this

thehawk

The Hawk RSS chief, religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' #RSSchief #Ramtemple https://t.co/jAttUoAICf 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse RSS chief, religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' https://t.co/yiYSlCRVyw 3 hours ago

roshu_84

Roshan Shetty RSS chief, religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' https://www.aninews.inundefined https://t.co/ULhJljOON7 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest [Video]

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published