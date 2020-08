Turkey's 'COVID detectives' on the haunt Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:49s - Published 2 weeks ago Turkey's 'COVID detectives' on the haunt Sky's Alex Crawford catches up with Turkey's track and trace teams in Istanbul who are on the haunt for people with coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Meet Turkey's COVID detectives



Turkey's coronavirus trackers fan out across the country every morning. They're mission is to stop the virus in its tracks. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:47 Published 2 weeks ago