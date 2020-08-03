Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Victoria’s capital city Melbourne is preparing forall non-essential businesses to close as new pandemic restrictions areenforced in response to the rising number of cases.

Landmarks in Sydney and Melbourne carried the colours of Lebanon in a show of solidarity.

Police have opened fire through a car window after a driver breached Covid-19 curfew restrictions in Melbourne and then allegedly drove his vehicle towards..

South Australia will impose new restrictions on nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 infections, such as banning carers from working at more than one facility.

Three aged care facilities in Melbourne's west have been taken over by the state government following outbreaks of coronavirus.

Victoria has confirmed Australia's youngest virus death, a man in his 20s, who was among today's fatality count.Victoria has confirmed 372 new infections and 14..

Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.

