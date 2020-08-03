Global  
 

Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers

Australia's Victoria state has announced a new record 725 Covid-19 cases, and15 deaths, on Wednesday.

Victoria’s capital city Melbourne is preparing forall non-essential businesses to close as new pandemic restrictions areenforced in response to the rising number of cases.

Australia's coronavirus death toll jumps by 17 with new fatalities in Victoria, NSW

 Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS

Victoria records another 16 coronavirus deaths, as case numbers continue to drop

 Another 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria since Saturday, a promising sign the crisis is slowing.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's youngest victim among Victoria's 14 new deaths

 Victoria has confirmed Australia's youngest virus death, a man in his 20s, who was among today's fatality count.Victoria has confirmed 372 new infections and 14..
New Zealand Herald

Victorian government in COVID aged care takeover

 Three aged care facilities in Melbourne's west have been taken over by the state government following outbreaks of coronavirus.
SBS

South Australia announces new coronavirus measures for aged care, Victorian border towns

 South Australia will impose new restrictions on nursing homes to prevent COVID-19 infections, such as banning carers from working at more than one facility.
SBS

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Melbourne police shoot through curfew breacher's car window

 Police have opened fire through a car window after a driver breached Covid-19 curfew restrictions in Melbourne and then allegedly drove his vehicle towards..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus: Australia encouraged by drop in new Covid-19 cases

 Daily new infections fall to their lowest level since 20 July, as Melbourne remains worst-hit.
BBC News

Sydney Opera House lights up with Lebanese cedar in solidarity with Beirut

 Landmarks in Sydney and Melbourne carried the colours of Lebanon in a show of solidarity.
SBS

Australia's Victoria state reports record coronavirus deaths

Australia's Victoria state reported a record rise in new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, as...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comCTV News


More restrictions announced in Australia’s Victoria state

Victoria state, Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, has announced that businesses will be closed and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


