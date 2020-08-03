Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers
Australia's Victoria state announces record virus numbers
Australia's Victoria state has announced a new record 725 Covid-19 cases, and15 deaths, on Wednesday.
Victoria’s capital city
Melbourne is preparing forall non-essential businesses to close as new pandemic restrictions areenforced in response to the rising number of cases.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Australia's Victoria state reported a record rise in new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday, as...
Japan Today - Published
2 weeks ago Also reported by •
SeattlePI.com • CTV News
Victoria state, Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, has announced that businesses will be closed and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
2 weeks ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources