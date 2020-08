One-on-one with Lee Health's Dr. Antonucci, ahead of Wednesday Town Hall

TO ALLOW KIDS TO GO SAFELY BACKTO SCHOOL, CLICK ON THIS SECTIONOF FOX 4 NOW DOT COM.IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUTCOVID-19, TODAY’S THE DAY TO GETTHEM ANSWERED STRAIGHT FROM LEEHEALTH LEADERS.ITS LATEST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL ISSET FOR THIS AFTERNOON.OUR JESSICA ALPERN HAD AONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW WITPRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF LEEHEALTH, DR. LARRY ANTONUCCI,AHEAD OF IT ALL... JESSICA?DR. ANTONUCCI IS ONE OF TWOPANELISTS FOR TODAY’S TOWNHALL...WHICH WILL BE AN OPPORTUNITY TOTALK ABOUT THE STATUS OFCOVID-19 IN OUR COMMUNITY, ANDWHAT WE’RE LIKELY TO SEE IN THEFUTURE.LEE HEALTH SAYS THE INTERACTIVEEXPERIENCE IS FOCUSED ONBRINGING THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDACOMMUNITY "FACTS, NOT FEAR."THESE VIRTUAL FORUMS ARESOMETHING IT’S DONE THROUGHOUTTHE PANDEMIC.THIS AFTERNOON -- YOU’LL BE ABLETO ASK ANY QUESTIONS THAT ARE ONYOUR MIND WHEN IT COMES TOCOVID-19.I SAT DOWN VIRTUALLY WITH DR.ANTONUCCI TO GIVE YOU AN IDEA OFHOW IT’LL ALL WORK.WE TALKED ABOUT THINGS LIKEWHERE WE ARE AS A COMMUNITY WHENIT COMES TO VIRUS.Larry Antonucci, M.D., MBA,President & CEO, Lee Health5:07Back in March & April, we had awave of cases and that wave wasby current standards relativelysmall.

Then we went a period oftime a month or two relativelystable.

Then suddenly a monthago, we saw a rapid increase.

Then suddenly a month ago, we saw a rapid increase. We had a 100 patients on a given day to 300 over a weeks time, now that seems to have quieted down, we're on the other side of that curve and down below 200 cases in the hospital per day for the last few days."

"I think we know we had a significant surge in the last month, whether we will get another is going to depend on our behaviors."

He added that with a vaccine being a minimum of six months away, social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-hygiene is how we're going to be able to keep those levels down.