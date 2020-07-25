Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'

Sean Penn confirms 'COVID wedding'

Sean Penn has confirmed reports he tied the knot for the third time in a COVID wedding, revealing the ceremony was conducted over video conferencing app Zoom.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Penn Sean Penn American actor, screenwriter, and film director

Sean Penn, 59, confirms he secretly got married after rumors of wedding with Leila George, 28

 After rumors swirling over the weekend about possible wedding bells for Sean Penn, the actor confirmed Monday he officially tied the knot.
USATODAY.com
Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret [Video]

Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret

Sean Penn has reportedly become Vincent D'Onofrio's new son-in-law after marrying his actress daughter Leila George.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King [Video]

Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery [Video]

WH Smith to slash up to 1,500 jobs amid ‘slow’ Covid-19 recovery

WH Smith is planning to cut up to 1,500 jobs as bosses said its recovery fromthe Covid-19 lockdown has been “slow”. The retailer said it is starting toconsult with staff over plans that could see as many as 1,500 of them losingtheir roles.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada' [Video]

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 35:33Published
Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Appropriate if less number of people invited in Ayodhya in wake of COVID-19: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not invited for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Speaking on it, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "It is appropriate if less number of people have been invited there (in Ayodhya), in the wake of COVID-19. Today official function is being held but there is no ban on anyone's visit to Ayodhya. We'll go there later again." Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya is held on August 5.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus: Three Sunderland pubs shut after drinker has 'big night out' while awaiting Covid test results

 'It's stupid behaviour, he has put lives at risk'
Independent

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

New horror film 'The Host' filmed mostly on Zoom

 A new horror film directed and written by Rob Savage was filmed mostly over Zoom during the pandemic lockdown. "The Host" is now airing on Shudder. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Tom Cruise’s Space Movie Pitch Didn’t Even Include A Script

 What does it take to get a Tom Cruise blockbuster off the launchpad? Well, if it’s anything like the process we’ve seen his untitled space movie following,..
WorldNews

Monash University O-week Zoom chat turns frosty over job cuts and remote learning

 Some students weren't happy with the university's response to a Zoom participant raising concerns about quality of education amid job cuts and remote learning.
SBS
Muppets Scooter and Gonzo share top tips for Zoom etiquette [Video]

Muppets Scooter and Gonzo share top tips for Zoom etiquette

The Muppets have shared their tips for video conferencing etiquette as peoplecontinue to work from home. The famous characters have reunited for a newseries on Disney+, Muppets Now, which sees them all working remotely.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sean Penn confirms he married partner Leila George in ‘Covid wedding’

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has confirmed he married partner Leila George, revealing they tied the knot...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: Sean Penn confirms rumors he married Leila George in a 'COVID wedding' https://t.co/BfKqHFlK0L 28 minutes ago

EveryDayInChi

EveryDayInChicago Sean Penn Confirms Marriage To Leila George In ‘COVID Wedding’ https://t.co/9obYtQB2x0 #Chicago #ChicagoTalent… https://t.co/xOV1w4IweG 33 minutes ago

MY1015FM

MY101.5 Sean Penn Confirms Marriage To Leila George In ‘COVID Wedding’ https://t.co/Wn0fXi0Whv 47 minutes ago

MYQ95FM

Q95 FM Sean Penn Confirms Marriage To Leila George In ‘COVID Wedding’ https://t.co/vIy7jlRvn6 52 minutes ago

J104Radio

J104 Sean Penn Confirms Marriage To Leila George In ‘COVID Wedding’ https://t.co/5DChgg6qxz 1 hour ago

IELifestyle_

Irish Examiner Lifestyle Sean Penn confirms he married partner Leila George in ‘Covid wedding’ https://t.co/4QRFZy0puo 2 hours ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Sean Penn confirms marriage: 'We did a COVID wedding' https://t.co/VUXqAhBgjU 3 hours ago

usaspotnews

USA Spot News Sean Penn confirms he married Leila George on a 'COVID wedding' https://t.co/j1wsQN4UfP 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sean Penn's Zoom wedding [Video]

Sean Penn's Zoom wedding

Sean Penn married Leila George over Zoom, as he admitted the county commissioner who officiated their wedding last week did so via a video call.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published
Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony [Video]

Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony

Sean Penn has married Leila George in a secret ceremony. The news has been revealed by Irena Medavoy

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Study reveals hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of stroke [Video]

Study reveals hospitalised COVID-19 patients have low risk of stroke

While initial reports suggested a significant risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with COVID-19, a new study shows a low risk of stroke in patients hospitalised with the disease. Notably, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published